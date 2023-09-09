What will higher education in West Virginia look like a dozen years from now? It’s a question that’s worth asking but seldom is as people in higher education grapple with financial problems in the short term.
The past dozen years have seen one private university — Ohio Valley University near Parkersburg — shut down with little or no warning and another — Alderson Broaddus University — begin phasing out operations.
Meanwhile, West Virginia University grapples with a projected budget deficit. President E. Gordon Gee’s plan to reduce the deficit by eliminating some academic programs has drawn backlash from faculty, but he has yet to change course. The university’s board of governors issued a statement saying it supports Gee.
Marshall University faces its own budget problems, but it appears to have embarked on a strategy of adding specialty academic programs that meet modern market needs. The most recent is the $45 million Institute for Cyber Security.
Community and technical colleges, private colleges and universities, state schools formerly known as four-year colleges and face their own challenges.
In March 2020, as COVID-19 shutdowns were taking effect, Gee met by phone with the editorial boards of The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Gee said the pandemic would accelerate what should have been 10 years of change for higher education. He was correct.
Some schools, such as WVU, simply were not ready for the challenges of the post-pandemic world. The number of available students of traditional age continues to fall in small states such as West Virginia. Those who remain are more likely to question the need and value of higher education, at least immediately after they graduate from high school. As they spend some time in the job market and mature, they will learn there is much they need to learn, so higher education will be an option for them. They’re putting off their education until they know what they need and who is best at providing it.
Each school will need to define its role in the coming decade. Among state-supported schools, WVU and Marshall will need to choose their paths. Four-year schools and those in the CTC system will need to do likewise. Various constituencies will lobby for drastic change or protect the status quo. The education establishment and the avant-garde will battle for supremacy.
Playing referee in all this will be the governor and the 134 members of the Legislature. With limited resources facing off against unlimited demands, something will have to give. The fight over WVU’s future could well be the first of many the state’s elected officials will have to join in an election year. It won’t be easy, but it will be necessary.
