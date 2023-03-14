The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Child marriage in West Virginia is becoming a thing of the past. The Legislature took the first steps last week to outlawing the practice.

House Bill 3018 passed on the session’s final day on Saturday. It sets 16 as the youngest a person may marry even with parental consent. At present, a person younger than 16 may marry with permission from parents or by petition to the circuit court. HB 3018 sets 16 as the absolute floor, and then only with parental permission. Circuit courts are removed from the process.

