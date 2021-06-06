The Public Service Commission of West Virginia is considering the fate of the Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County. In one respect, the PSC will determine how much power customers should pay to keep coal-fired power plants alive.
Considering how much West Virginia relies on coal power, that’s a mighty important question.
The PSC must decide whether to allow Appalachian Power Co. and Wheeling Power to increase their rates so they can make improvements to the plant’s wastewater treatment system to keep it operating until 2040 or deny that request, effectively forcing the two companies to close the plant in 2028. In short, how much are those 12 years worth to residential, commercial, industrial and other customers?
Appalachian Power says it also needs rate increases to cover the costs of upgraded coal combustion residuals systems at the John Amos Power Plant in Putnam County and the Mountaineer Plant in Mason County, but their immediate futures are not in jeopardy the way Mitchell’s is.
At stake at Mitchell are 214 jobs and payroll of $26.8 million at the plant. Of course, that doesn’t include other people whose livelihoods rely on the plant, such as people in the construction, transportation and mining industries. It also does not measure what closing the plant would do to the Marshall County tax base and the schools and emergency services that rely on it.
Coal has its advantages as a fuel for power generation. It can be stored on site, while gas is not. COVID-19 mitigation measures and the recent blockage of the Suez Canal showed the world what can happen to industries relying on just-in-time deliveries of supplies when supply chains are disrupted. Coal can produce power any time of night or day and in any weather, unlike wind and solar.
But coal is one of the more expensive options for generating power, so coal plants often are the last called upon to meet the region’s power needs. Coal also has long-term environmental problems that other power sources don’t.
Mitchell is not alone in living on the edge of termination. Other coal-fired plants in a radius of about three hours’ drive from Huntington have shut down, and others are scheduled to be retired in whole or in part before the end of this decade.
Is any of this surprising? No. Coal-fired power plants have been on the defensive for years, and trends in the industry indicate that communities that rely on coal plants for jobs and tax revenue had best begin planning for their post-coal futures.
Whatever the PSC decides about Mitchell in the short term, in the long term the plant’s future is questionable past 2040. So are other coal-fired plants that are nearing the end of their expected life spans. That’s only 19 years away — one generation from birth through high school and into adulthood.
Many communities and states — West Virginia in particular — have not been conscientious about planning for that future. That has to change.