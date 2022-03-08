Solar power is where the money is, judging from plans by power plant developers and operators
According to the federal Energy Information Administration, power plant developers and operators expect to add 85 gigawatts (GW) of new generating capacity to the U.S. power grid this year and next. About 60% (51 GW) of which will be made up of solar power and battery storage projects. In some cases, the projects will combine both sources.
“Battery storage capacity, as well as renewable capacity, significantly increased in the United States during 2021, partly because of tax credits and partly because of falling technology costs, especially for batteries. Depending on the configuration and charging sources, both solar power and battery storage units may be eligible for the solar investment tax credit (ITC), which is scheduled to phase down by 2024,” according to the EIA.
More than half of the 51 GW of planned solar and battery storage capacity within the next two years will be located in three states: Texas, California and New York.
“Utility-scale solar accounts for 41 GW (48%) of the planned capacity in the United States during the next two years. More utility-scale solar photovoltaic capacity was added (24 GW) to the U.S. power grid than natural gas (12 GW) between 2020 and 2021, a trend that will likely continue over the next two years as the demand for solar power continues to grow,” the EIA said.
The EIA database shows West Virginia has one solar project under development, that being the Bedington Energy Facility in Berkeley County. The state has no battery storage projects in development.
In neighboring states, Virginia has 1,720.6 megawatts of solar projects in development. Kentucky has 420.5 MW planned, Pennsylvania 370, Maryland 117 and Ohio 2,258.6 MW. Some projects under development are not under construction yet or have not applied for the necessary regulatory permits. In Ohio, 570 MW of the planned solar projects are under construction. Another 376 MW have received regulatory approval but are not under construction.
All of Ohio’s projects are being developed by independent power producers instead of utilities.
In 2022, power plant developers and operators expect to add 22 GW of solar capacity to the grid, significantly more than the 13 GW added in 2021.
“Large additions of utility-scale solar capacity are likely to continue because of falling solar technology costs and the 2020 extension of the solar ITC, which extended the credit to 26% in 2021 and 2022, 22% in 2023, and 10% in 2024 and after,” the EIA reported.
Battery storage is growing because of declining costs for battery storage applications and favorable economics when deployed with renewable energy, predominantly wind and solar, the EIA said.
Most of the rest of the planned capacity additions in the next two years will mostly come from natural gas and wind, the EIA said.
As has been noted in this space before, West Virginia’s weather and topography are not suited for large-scale development of wind and solar power. The state is ideally suited to increase its output of electricity from natural gas, but some interests insisted on preserving coal power when market conditions and regulatory pressure worked against coal.
Coal’s future as a power source is doubtful. It has periods when it is needed — extreme weather and bumps in international markets give it staying power — but no new coal plants are being planned, and the ones in operation now will age out of the fleet eventually.
Industries want green power. Small-scale solar power is growing in favor, although it has a long way to go before it commands a significant share of the power market.
The West Virginia Legislature was wise to approve a measure lifting the ban on nuclear power in the state. It could be years before smaller-scale nuclear plants claim a part of the state’s energy market.
West Virginia will need new sources of electricity as its coal fleet becomes less competitive in the electricity market. The transition will be a difficult one in some respects, but it’s coming.