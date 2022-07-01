The Supreme Court of the United States last week appeared to scale back efforts to limit the emission of greenhouse gases by coal-burning power plants. What it really did was restore the balance of power between the president and Congress. It’s a lesson West Virginia’s Legislature, which has seldom met a decision by Gov. Jim Justice that it didn’t like, would be wise to heed.
The issue before the court was not whether reducing carbon dioxide emissions from power plants is sound policy. Instead, the court ruled the Environmental Protection Agency had exceeded the authority specifically given it by Congress in formulating and enforcing those rules. The court held that Congress must speak with specificity when it wants to give an agency authority to regulate on an issue of major national significance.
"A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion decided by a 6-3 majority. The EPA can still make rules regulating carbon dioxide emissions, but it needs clear authority from Congress to do so before issuing rules that could effectively eliminate the burning of coal to generate electricity. That decision rests with Congress, the court decided.
At the state level, it’s a situation similar to two years ago when governors assumed broad emergency powers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. While those powers may have been justified for the first 60 or 90 days of the pandemic, they weren’t justified when legislators would have had time to convene and enact laws to deal with the pandemic.
The good thing about deferring powers to the EPA or to the governor is that it takes congressmen and legislators off the hook for making decisions. The problem is that the United States was founded to get out from under the rule of one person by fiat. People elect members of Congress or their state legislatures to make laws and allocate taxpayer dollars.
The Supreme Court’s decision last week will put that burden back on Congress. If far-reaching changes are to be made in the economy, they must come through legislative action, not administrative fiat. Although the decision does not apply to the state level, it is a precedent West Virginia legislators would be wise to adopt. It may be more convenient and politically safer to defer major decisions to the governor and to state agencies, but that’s not why the Legislature was created.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.