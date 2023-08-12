Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Legislature addressed longstanding problems with West Virginia’s regional jail system in the special legislative session. Their solution included pay increases for jail workers.
Maybe it was a coincidence that the same day a lawsuit was filed in federal court seeking changes in West Virginia’s regional jail system, legislators ended a year of dithering and decided to fund overdue improvements to that system.
Or maybe not. Either way, what we know is that correction officers and others are about to receive bonuses and long-awaited improvements to their pay scales. But now federal courts could become involved in that process, which complicates matters for state officials.
