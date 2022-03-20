West Virginia could be about to lose another coal-burning power plant. Gov. Jim Justice and the Legislature stepped in to help it with a tax break three years ago, but it wasn’t enough.
If nothing else, the moral of the story should be that state subsidies cannot overpower market forces. Rather than endlessly prop up declining industries, state officials should be creating an environment for new ones to flourish here.
Last week, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced it will become a “100% carbon free, energy infrastructure and supply company” in June 2023. To do that, it will sell or retire its remaining electricity generation facilities that rely on fossil fuels. Specifically, that means the Pleasants Power Station near the community of Willow Island in Pleasants County and the remaining units burning coal and diesel oil at its W.H. Sammis Power Station near Stratton, Ohio, across the Ohio River from Hancock County, West Virginia.
Once Energy Harbor is free of the coal burners, it will rely on its nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania for its baseload needs.
Energy Harbor was created when FirstEnergy, the parent company of Mon Power and Potomac Edition, which serve most of northern West Virginia, spun off its power plants into a separate company. Energy Harbor’s plants are merchant plants, which sell their output on the wholesale power markets for utilities to purchase. Their profits are not guaranteed by state regulators.
The Pleasants Power Station went into operation in 1979. It was the site of the worst non-mining disaster in West Virginia history on April 27, 1978, when a scaffolding on a cooling tower under construction fell 168 feet to the ground, killing 51 men on it.
The plant’s future has been in doubt for most of a decade. In a special session in 2019, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 207, which exempted merchant power plants from a business and occupation tax on generating capacity. Pleasants Power Station was the only power plant in the state subject to the law, which the Legislature passed a day after it was introduced. The bill provides an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the plant.
Despite the tax breaks, Energy Harbor wants to shed its generating plants that burn fossil fuels, so it will either close or sell Pleasants by the end of next year. The plant’s closure must be approved by PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator that coordinates power generation and distribution in all or parts of 13 states, including West Virginia.
So the plant’s closure next year isn’t certain. Energy Harbor could sell it, as American Electric Power did with the much larger Gavin plant near Gallipolis, Ohio, in 2016. That could preserve all or most of the 160 permanent jobs at Pleasants and hundreds more temporary construction ones there.
Despite the tax breaks the Legislature gave Pleasants, its future remains unclear. What is clear is that tax breaks and subsidies can prop up troubled industries, but they can’t always keep them running long term.
West Virginia in general and coal-producing regions in particular are either slow to recognize one fact or they don’t want to admit it: The state and its regions need to produce products or services that people in other regions want. The nation no longer wants to buy as much of West Virginia’s coal as it has in the past. Neither does it want electricity produced by that coal.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trails system has shown that tourism can be a year-round draw, and there are seasonal attractions such as youth sports tournaments, skiing and whitewater rafting. But more must be done to create a habitat for employers offering good-paying jobs and opportunities for entrepreneurs. It requires a strategy including taxes, workforce development and site preparation. The state has made some efforts along those lines. Some have worked. Some have not.
None of this is to say the state should abandon coal-fired electricity or refuse to help communities harmed by its slow-motion demise. The nation needs coal-burning power plants, but it’s obvious utilities are moving away from reliance on coal. In a generation, coal has gone from fuel of choice to fuel of last resort. No amount of political grandstanding will change that. Only market forces or some sort of disaster will.
Instead of spending their time on hot-button issues, the governor and the Legislature need to focus on strategies for long-term growth in all the state’s regions. The competition for this growth is intense, and it requires intense effort. The question is whether our elected and appointed officials are up to the task.