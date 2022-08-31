The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

California Electric Vehicles

An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles.

 Jae C. Hong — staff, AP

Elsewhere on this page, syndicated columnist Eugene Robinson praises recent action in California to accelerate the use of electric cars and reduce the use of cars burning gasoline. It is a move that will have nationwide ramifications — some of them good, some not so good.

The size of the California vehicle market means what happens there ripples through the national economy. If manufacturers cannot sell their product in a state that represents 20% or more of their market, they lose incentive to sell that product elsewhere. It’s happened before, and it will happen again. But what works for California doesn’t always work in West Virginia or Maine.

