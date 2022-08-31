An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles.
Elsewhere on this page, syndicated columnist Eugene Robinson praises recent action in California to accelerate the use of electric cars and reduce the use of cars burning gasoline. It is a move that will have nationwide ramifications — some of them good, some not so good.
The size of the California vehicle market means what happens there ripples through the national economy. If manufacturers cannot sell their product in a state that represents 20% or more of their market, they lose incentive to sell that product elsewhere. It’s happened before, and it will happen again. But what works for California doesn’t always work in West Virginia or Maine.
One fact that must be addressed is whether the United States will become divided into electric vehicle zones and petroleum-based fuel zones. Mountainous regions with long spells of cold weather will be slower to make the transition to electric vehicles.
And that’s before the cost of the transition comes into play. Affluent areas will make the switch before areas with lower household incomes, at least while the choice is available. For now electric vehicles are more likely to be found in affluent urban areas.
Cars and pickup trucks aren’t the only vehicles that currently rely on petroleum-based fuels, of course. Efforts are ongoing to reduce emissions in the rail and marine transportation industries, just as there are with tractor-trailers. But those efforts are further from implementation than those targeted at cars and pickups — the low-hanging fruit of the transition to electric vehicles.
Hybrids are rarely mentioned as being part of the transportation future, but they can’t be ignored in regions not ideally suited for vehicles powered solely by batteries.
Meanwhile, vehicle manufacturers continue to announce plans to build new factories to produce batteries for electric vehicles. It seems those developments are coming almost monthly. On Monday, Honda and South Korean battery maker LG announced plans to build a $4.4 billion factory in the United States to make batteries exclusively for Honda and Acura vehicles. The site is undecided, but the factory is expected to be under construction early next year and in production by the end of 2025.
Officials in West Virginia like to talk about an all-of-the-above strategy for the electricity grid, but they have been silent during the push for electric vehicles. People at the street level are outspoken. They need transportation capable of long ranges and with all-weather and all-terrain reliability. They’re making their needs known while their elected officials aren’t.
It’s past time for governors and others to participate in the national conversation regarding the future of personal, commercial and industrial transportation. Otherwise they will sit back and allow officials in California, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere to make those decisions for us.
