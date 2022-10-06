The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case challenging the Hope scholarship program, which allows parents to use money from the state to help pay for private school tuition or for homeschooling expenses.

The Hope scholarship program was enacted by the Legislature last year and signed by Gov. Jim Justice. It was to have gone into effect this school year, but it was blocked by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit in July. The program would have provided about $4,300 per student for private schooling or homeschooling.

