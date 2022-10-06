The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case challenging the Hope scholarship program, which allows parents to use money from the state to help pay for private school tuition or for homeschooling expenses.
The Hope scholarship program was enacted by the Legislature last year and signed by Gov. Jim Justice. It was to have gone into effect this school year, but it was blocked by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit in July. The program would have provided about $4,300 per student for private schooling or homeschooling.
The questions involved in the court challenge are many. Yet the Hope scholarship wouldn’t be an issue if a larger number of West Virginians weren’t so dissatisfied with their public schools.
Part of that can be blamed on consolidation. Smaller schools that were identified with their neighborhoods or their suburban or rural communities were replaced with larger ones. In some cases those consolidations were necessary. Schools require a minimum number of students to justify their existence. Population declines and shifts forced some to close. But others? Do large consolidated schools holding more than 1,000 students, some of whom must board a bus before daylight, really provide better instruction than the smaller schools they replaced?
There is a large segment of people who experienced and who remember the smaller schools who would say consolidation did not deliver on that promise. They believe the education of their children and grandchildren is not as good as what they were given in their smaller schools. Nostalgia can be a tricky thing, as it does influence perceptions. However, some of those parents could be right.
The public education establishment’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help it in parents’ eyes. Long after stores and other businesses re-opened, classrooms remained closed and schools enforced mask mandates that the rest of society had put behind it. Students lost a year or more of educational progress while schools clung to remote learning. Those who were having trouble in school suffered most.
And there is the question of whether public education as an institution can react quickly enough to changes in society at large. In the matter of transgender students in sports, a large number of parents believe public schools in other states have reacted too quickly, and they dread the day when their own public schools must deal with that question.
The state Supreme Court must deal with the matter at hand: Does the Hope scholarship violate the state constitution? It’s up to the Legislature and the West Virginia Board of Education to decide the larger questions. The fate of the general election ballot question of Amendment 4, which would give the Legislature more control over public school policies, likely will play a large role in that.
