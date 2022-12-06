West Virginia state government reported another monthly revenue surplus for November, just as the governor and legislators prepare for next year’s session and the debate over the need and extent of tax cuts.
Figures released last week by the state Senate Finance Committee showed a $112.7 million difference between revenue collections and expectations. That pushed the total revenue surplus for the first five months of the fiscal year to nearly $687.5 million.
Of course, the missing number in the nice revenue report is how expenses are going. Assuming inflation and other headwinds aren’t causing significant problems with state finances, there’s the question of what such a large amount of excess revenue means.
It could mean that the governor and the Legislature lowballed revenue estimates when they drafted this fiscal year’s budget about 12 months ago. Or it could mean the state’s economy is doing better than expected and the state is collecting too much in taxes. Thus, taxpayers would be due some relief.
There’s nothing wrong with tax cuts as long as the state can afford them and assuming they are done responsibly.
And that’s the problem.
Legislators and the governor cannot agree on which taxes should be cut. Legislators want to cut taxes on vehicles and other tangible property. The governor has made repeal of the personal income tax his personal crusade to be accomplished before he leaves office in two years.
The 2023-2024 fiscal year budget is being drafted now. The governor will formally present it to the Legislature when he delivers his State of the State speech next month. Whether his tax cut plan is considered or whether it is dead on arrival depends on discussions going on now within state government.
Legislators and the governor spent most of this year arguing over tax cuts, and nothing has come of it. The governor wanted to eliminate the state personal income tax; the Legislature voted it down. The Legislature asked voters to give it authority to eliminate a variety of property taxes, including the annual tax on motor vehicles. Gov. Jim Justice was the most prominent voice in opposition to that idea, and voters rejected it.
Should taxes be cut? That’s an important question. From a taxpayer’s perspective, tax cuts are good. But there are other considerations. If West Virginia’s economy hums along with a bright future, if children in foster care are being cared for adequately, if the state’s public education and higher education system have the resources they need (but not necessarily all the resources they want), and if public safety is funded adequately, then by all means consider targeted tax cuts. Let’s settle that question first before we start looking for taxes to cut.
In short, let’s be sure the benefits of cutting taxes outweigh the costs. Let’s not allow a competition between competing proposals lead us in a direction we will regret later.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.