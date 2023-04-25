Nationwide, school-age children’s reading skills are in decline, including in West Virginia. School shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that trend.
It became obvious late last year when an embarrassing national report showed a sample of West Virginia public school students ranked near the bottom in reading and mathematics.
Those two subjects are the key to learning other subjects in school and to developing skills necessary for lifelong learning.
“We know it all begins with literacy, and students who cannot read become adults who struggle to succeed. Literacy and reading have an immeasurable impact,” state Superintendent David Roach said during a state Board of Education meeting in December.
At that meeting, Roach announced a back-to-basics plan to deal with public schools’ shortcomings. Roach said schools need to refine their focus on reading, writing and mathematics and, in particular, return to teaching the science of reading. He also said teachers must focus on expanding concepts as students progress into deeper levels of learning.
A return to the “science of reading” strategy is a nationwide trend, not just in West Virginia. According to an Associated Press report that moved last week, “momentum has shifted lately in favor of the ‘science of reading.’
The term refers to decades of research in fields including brain science that point to effective strategies for teaching kids to read, including a focus on phonics and the building blocks of words. A push to teach all students this way has intensified as schools look for ways to regain ground lost during the pandemic.”
According to the AP, states often look to duplicate what has happened in Mississippi, which has credited reading gains to a curriculum revamp that started a decade ago.
The multi-million dollar effort includes training teachers on the science of reading.
But what’s most important, educators say, is for parents to read to their children — get them started early on the importance and the joy of reading. Reading is crucial to finding information, absorbing it, processing it and acting on it.
With one school year ending and another about to begin, it will be months before we learn if the adoption of the science of reading approach will help children in West Virginia and in other states. But it’s worth a try. If what we’ve been doing isn’t getting the results we want, it’s time to change what we’re doing.
