In what’s becoming a regular occurrence, another seismic shift in college athletics stunned the sports world in late June — one that could require deep thought and frantic behind-the-scenes dealmaking here in West Virginia.
When UCLA and the University of Southern California left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, it set off what could be a larger re-arranging of athletic conferences among the larger and wealthier programs. This time, there could be more than just money involved, however.
Most members of the Big Ten and the schools it is rumored to be targeting for further expansion belong to the Association of American Universities, a group of 63 universities in the United States and two in Canada that are seen as the most prestigious of research schools in the two countries. The Southeastern Conference, seen as the Big Ten’s competitor for grabbing the big-money schools in a realignment battle, has fewer schools in the AAU. Neither Marshall University nor West Virginia University are members of the AAU.
Marshall has no hope of being part of the upcoming realignment. WVU’s situation is different. Realignment has already affected WVU’s future, as it belongs to the Big 12 conference, which is losing marquee and cash-rich programs at Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. WVU’s market presence likely is too small to attract attention in the financially driven realignment.
Everyone knows it’s all about football money, and the schools with the most money are doing their best to acquire more.
“The SEC has become a college football behemoth that distributed $54.6 million to each of its member schools in the 2021 fiscal year. The Big Ten has tried to keep up and had a per-school distribution of $46.1 million last year,” the Associated Press reported last week.
“The Pac-12 had the lowest distribution number among Power Five schools, paying its member institutions $19.8 million in 2021.”
WVU has benefitted from its decade-long membership in the Big 12, but that financial situation is in flux until realignment settles down. Being in the Big 12 also gives WVU a degree of national prestige that would diminish if other members jump to the Big Ten or the SEC.
Officials at Marshall and WVU could be on the outside looking in as the rich get richer. They will do what they must to protect their interests, but the primary concern at both schools should be protecting and advancing their academic programs. With projected enrollment declines, this could be a rough decade for universities in rural states such as West Virginia. The marketing advantages that come with being a high-profile athletic program are huge, but they must not be allowed to dominate the schools’ futures. Students and academic programs in West Virginia must not suffer as the big-money schools fight at the football trough.