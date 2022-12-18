The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After the embarrassing report showing a sample of West Virginia public school students ranks near the bottom in reading and mathematics, the state Department of Education has decided to get back to the basics.

“When you appointed me to this position, we agreed on a common vision and goal for public education. We needed to get back to the basics of teaching, focusing on reading, writing and math, and we had to do it with purpose and urgency,” state Superintendent David Roach told the West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you