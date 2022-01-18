It’s time for the West Virginia Legislature to consider repealing its ban on nuclear power plants in the state.
Such a ban made political sense decades ago when coal was the fuel of choice for power generation. But like it or not, coal is on its way out as a power source for reasons beyond the Legislature’s control. The Biden administration is all in on green energy. West Virginia will have to live with that fact for at least three more years and maybe four after that, depending on the 2024 election. Even if a pro-coal candidate wins the White House in 2024, by then present trends will have progressed too far to recover what’s been lost.
As noted here before, Appalachia in general and West Virginia in particular are not conducive to large-scale development of solar and wind power. Natural gas is a logical alternative, but for political reasons companies that want to develop gas-fueled power are not welcome here.
If the federal government discourages development of power plants burning fossil fuels and if renewables aren’t viable, nuclear is the only option remaining. As of last week, nuclear power is back on the table here.
As reported by HD Media’s Mike Tony, legislators are hearing proposals to remove the restrictions on developing nuclear power. Last week, members of the Legislature’s Government Operations and Government Organization committees heard from advocates of small modular reactors. Those reactors are smaller than the baseload power-generating conventional reactors often associated with nuclear energy.
Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output designed to produce power on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than larger facilities.
Christine Csizmadia, director of state government affairs and advocacy at the Nuclear Energy Institute, noted that Kentucky, Montana and Wisconsin have ended restrictions on new nuclear construction in recent years, with other states considering following suit.
“We hope that West Virginia continues the trend,” Csizmadia said.
There are problems with nuclear power, of course. Disposing of waste is a concern, but it’s also a problem with burning coal. There will be safety concerns, but nuclear power plants in the United States don’t have the design or siting problems that turned Chernobyl and Fukushima into disasters.
It will be a while before we see the Division of Motor Vehicles issuing “Friends of Nuclear” license plates. But something has to be done. West Virginia’s coal-burning power plants are aging. Most will be near the end of their design lives by 2040. That’s only 18 years away. In terms of finding sites, engineering, obtaining regulatory approvals and construction, that’s not much time. Owners of coal plants need to decide whether they are worth the expense that will be required to keep them operating in an increasingly restrictive regulatory environment.
Nuclear is an option, and West Virginia lawmakers would be wise to reconsider the state’s ban on nuclear power plants.