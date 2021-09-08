Anyone who address a public body or an individual member of a public body during a meeting at which public business is discussed should make their comments in public. It’s a simple idea, but it’s one that has yet to be written into West Virginia law.
It should be, and the idea has been implemented elsewhere.
As has been noted in articles by The Herald-Dispatch reporter McKenna Horsley, members of Huntington City Council sent and received text messages on their private cell phones during a recent meeting. Although some of the messages were intended to influence council members’ votes, they were not shared with the public at the meeting and were not included in the official record of the meeting.
There is nothing in West Virginia’s laws on open meetings to prevent such private conversations during public meetings. Kentucky’s laws do, however.
Kentucky’s open meetings law requires public meetings to have certain meeting room conditions “including adequate space, seating and acoustics, which insofar as is feasible allow effective public observation of the public meetings.”
“Observation” includes both hearing and seeing the public’s business conducted at a meeting, Amye Bensenhaver, a former assistant Kentucky attorney general and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, told Horsley.
A 2001 ruling from the Kentucky attorney general determined that public officials who whispered to each other during a meeting about public business were in violation of Kentucky’s open meetings law.
“I would say any public official participating in a public meeting should err on the side of openness,” Bensenhaver said. “And if people are communicating with them, you should share those comments publicly.”
Pat McGinley, a West Virginia University law professor who is regarded as the state’s foremost authority on open government, says West Virginia’s open meetings law does not have a provision for “observation” like Kentucky’s. West Virginia’s open meetings law also does not address whispering or passing notes between officials in a meeting, he added.
“My instinct is that courts would be reluctant to enforce such a mandate, even if one existed, for fear of inserting themselves into a political dispute,” McGinley wrote.
An ordinance was introduced in Huntington City Council to prohibit the use of cell phones by council members during meetings. It was tabled pending a full review of council rules. McGinley said by adopting such a rule, council members “would respect the spirit of the open meetings law and remove a possible public perception that the ‘open’ meeting is subject to secret communications that are not disclosed to the public.”
“Is it really that difficult, in this electronic communication age, for council members to put down their cellphones and respect the public by not whispering amongst themselves and give full attention to what is being said during the meeting?” McGinley wrote in an email. “That sort of respect would eliminate the possible appearance of impropriety that non-public communications suggest.”
As Horsley noted, the Orange County Register reported that the city council in Anaheim, California, voted to prohibit the use of cellphones and tablets while in meetings. Mayor Tom Tait told the newspaper the action was taken to prevent council members from seeing messages from lobbyists while listening to public comments.
“It seems rude,” Tait said to the Register. “It creates an unfairness to the public who have come to the microphone to speak to all of us.”
Bensenhaver, McGinley and Tait all make the same point. While the issue surfaced following a city council meeting in Huntington, the principle applies to all public bodies in West Virginia, Ohio and elsewhere. Public business is to be conducted in public. Until legislatures act, local government bodies should take action on their own as soon as possible to restrict phone use during meetings and keep communications open and public.