W.Va. 2 between Huntington and Parkersburg has had to wait its turn for decades. The road has had few if any major improvements since the 1960s as other roads have been improved. The imminent construction of Nucor Corp.’s $3.1 billion steel mill 28 miles north of downtown Huntington has forced the question: When does the waiting end?
On Monday, the West Virginia Legislative Joint Standing Committee on Finance met in Huntington and heard from local officials stating the case for an improved W.Va. 2.
“We do need to have Route 2 expansion to four lanes,” said Cabell County Commission President Kelli Sobonya.
“They only have a two-lane road from Huntington all the way up to Apple Grove. With Nucor coming, it’s very important to get that expansion so that we can have those downstream opportunities.”
Mason County Economic Development Executive Director John Musgrave noted that construction of temporary offices and housing for construction workers has started at Nucor in preparation for construction of the mill itself.
“Once they get started, imagine the influx of people,” he said.
“We are going to have as many as 2,000 contracted workers coming here, and they are also going to be moving equipment and products, so we anticipate lots of traffic. We will need your help.”
Musgrave said Mason County is also working on two other major projects.
“I can’t talk too much about the agreements at this time, but one of them is looking at 200 acres, and we have a large company right now looking at another larger property,” he said. “So with Nucor and these other developments we are going to have a lot more traffic.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said the city’s economic development strategy has an underlying concept not to be insular.
“We are looking at the regional growth to the north in Mason County,” he said. “Certainly we’re not taking credit for what John Musgrave has done, but we know that we’re benefiting from it.”
Nucor and the projects Musgrave hinted at show that Cabell and Mason counties can have a productive symbiosis.
Mason County has the greenfield sites that modern industries need. Cabell County has the labor force — skilled and unskilled — to supply the workers those industries desire. Throw in the intellectual and cultural capital of Marshall University, and it’s clear that good things can happen if the state steps up and improves the means of getting from one county to the other.
In the 1960s or earlier, W.Va. 2 in Cabell County was upgraded to a good two-lane road, at least the part north of the Merritts Creek connector to U.S. 60 at Barboursville. The part in Mason County, though, needs work.
At the very least, it could be widened in some places; some bridges could be replaced. And there’s the chokepoint at Glenwood, just across the county line. When the Ohio River rises to flood stage, W.Va. 2 at Glenwood is the first major road in the region to go under water.
As officials from Cabell and Mason counties told the legislative committee, W.Va. 2 needs improvements if the corridor along the Ohio River is to achieve its potential as an industrial, commercial and residential opportunity. The people in that area have waited patiently for decades. When is it their turn?
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.