W.Va. 2 between Huntington and Parkersburg has had to wait its turn for decades. The road has had few if any major improvements since the 1960s as other roads have been improved. The imminent construction of Nucor Corp.’s $3.1 billion steel mill 28 miles north of downtown Huntington has forced the question: When does the waiting end?

On Monday, the West Virginia Legislative Joint Standing Committee on Finance met in Huntington and heard from local officials stating the case for an improved W.Va. 2.

