Aside from its length and its height, the New River Gorge Bridge is unusual in another way: The Division of Highways uses cinders on the bridge during snow instead of salt.
The reason is simple. Salt corrodes steel, and the state cannot afford to let the steel in the New River Gorge Bridge deteriorate the way steel on other bridges in the state has.
That nugget of information came from the Infrastructure Report Card issued Wednesday by the West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
It might surprise most West Virginians to learn that roads and bridges received the highest grades on the report. The bad news is that both received a D-plus. Dams, drinking water and wastewater all received a D.
The report says, “Much of the state’s infrastructure constructed over the past 70 years has deteriorated while new construction, replacement, rehabilitation and repair efforts have not kept pace with the needs. West Virginia’s challenges beg important questions: How will West Virginians maintain the aging infrastructure to ensure our families, friends, and visitors are safe? Does the state have adequate resources to maintain safe roads and bridges, provide clean drinking water, properly collect and treat wastewater, and ensure dams protect households and property?”
Those are good questions. Of course, it may sound self-serving for people who would profit from widespread infrastructure improvements to advocate for them, but it can’t be denied that West Virginia’s infrastructure needs an infusion of money if its residents are to see significant improvements.
It shouldn’t take a research paper by engineers to tell us that. We see it many times when we cross bridges, drive on a secondary road or try to get from one part of Huntington to another during or immediately after a heavy rain.
What we can’t see are the improvements that are needed in water and sewer lines. And while the report doesn’t mention it, internet infrastructure could use some work, too.
The report makes several suggestions, including:
Creating a common system of criteria to determine which projects are a priority to spend the state’s limited funding, particularly in drinking water and wastewater.
When possible, consolidating wastewater plants to provide more resources to struggling utilities.
Creating a bond program for funding of water and wastewater systems similar to the 2017 Roads to Prosperity Program.
Increasing funding for the WV Dam Safety Rehabilitation Revolving Fund Program to expand resource accessibility for improvements and construction more accessible.
Is any of this feasible? That’s up to Gov. Jim Justice, the Legislature and the alphabet soup of state agencies that review and allocate money for infrastructure projects.
One thing is certain: Deferred maintenance or minor repairs to substandard infrastructure works in the short term but not in the long term. We either deal with problems before they become critical or after. It’s not an easy choice, but it’s one that has to be made.