Just when things were getting back to normal for students at two elementary schools in our area, weather ruined things.
As if COVID-19 and all its complications weren’t enough to make this school year a tough one to get through, along came flooding that forced Davis Creek Elementary in Cabell County to go back to remote learning for the time being. Flooding also forced the closure of Dunlow Elementary in Wayne County for the remainder of the school year.
There are some bright spots in these two events, though.
The 60 students at Dunlow could have been split up between two other schools so they could finish out the year, but instead school officials were able to use facilities at Cabwaylingo State Park.
“I think it’s going to be a good experience for the kids. It’s a beautiful setting; there are nature trails that are literally yards from the facility, there is an outdoor pavilion and there is a lot of greenery for students to really be able to enjoy the spring as we wrap up this year,” said Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander.
At last week’s meeting of the Wayne County Board of Education, Alexander said the plan for cleaning and repairs will hopefully be complete by June, and students are expected to be able to return to Dunlow Elementary in August.
Meanwhile, students at Davis Creek can know that people from a wide area were ready to step up and help them return to normal. As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Luke Creasey, a number of individuals and groups volunteered their time and resources to help Davis Creek Elementary School as it recovers from flooding that damaged six classrooms.
Some donated supplies that teachers had placed on online shopping lists, and others gave their time to help clean classrooms and sort through water-damaged items, but Charleston-based Read Aloud West Virginia donated books — and lots of them.
Executive Director Dawn Miller said the Read Aloud West Virginia chapter in Cabell County reached out after a full assessment of the damage was done and asked for books as many of the classroom libraries had been either severely damaged or completely wiped out.
“They asked if we could help, which we were thrilled to be able to do. We have given them about 1,200 books,” Miller said. “That should be a good start on restocking their classrooms. As you know, it is important for children to be surrounded by tempting and engaging books to browse and to read.”
Dunlow students will experience a pleasant outdoor-oriented environment as spring and summer move in. They could learn things in that environment they would not have learned in a typical classroom. Davis Creek students will learn that their neighbors are always on standby to help when disaster strikes.
To many people, 2020 was a difficult year. To others, 2021 hasn’t been so easy, either. The word “resilient” gets thrown around a lot, but events at these two schools show there are lessons — good ones — to be learned in hard times.