The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In theory, with age comes experience. Life experiences are important for our elected officials, but so are questions about their age. The Baby Boom generation and the preceding one have had a good run, but the time is near for them to exit the political stage and make room for younger candidates.

Start at the national level. President Joe Biden is 79 years old, and his critics point to what they see as age-related cognitive problems in his public appearances. Former president Donald Trump is 76, and he acts as though Americans will want to elect the 78-year-old version of him in 2024.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you