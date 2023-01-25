Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 58F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
The passage into the new year is traditionally a time to refocus and revise our lives. Individually and collectively, we resolve to make changes that will result in greater health, hope, and promise for our world.
As we consider the possibilities for all of us in 2023, we have a new chance to set aside our differences. We cannot give in to cynicism and division. Let us not forget one shining example that we can still work together: the bipartisan infrastructure law from a year ago. West Virginians should be proud that it was one of their senators, Joe Manchin, who led the bipartisan negotiations to secure this law.
The infrastructure law earmarks some $150 billion for clean energy and climate change protections, including safeguarding communities against flooding and wildfires. This is an essential step: The floods that devastated eastern Kentucky in July prove that the dangers of climate change are already impacting our region. From the wildfires of California to the warming ocean temperatures off the coast of Maine, there is a message coming to us from the earth itself: The health of our planet is in peril, and whatever advances we make in other areas, they will not matter until we confront these threats to our environment.
As a religious sister and a person of faith, I believe that climate change is a moral issue. Without a safe and livable planet, all of our plans, dreams and efforts are in vain. Every member of the human family deserves clean air to breathe, uncontaminated water to drink and the right to imagine — and to create — a better future for themselves and their children.
It may seem overwhelming to try and “solve” the climate crisis, but there are concrete steps we can take at the local level. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is an excellent place to start. The IRA invests $369 billion in climate change mitigation, millions of which are available to working families in West Virginia to make energy efficiency repairs on their homes and lower the costs of their utility bills each month. The IRA will also upgrade affordable housing, invest in transportation and ensure that our buildings and infrastructure can weather more frequent flooding and storms.
We all have an opportunity this new year to take action by finding out what benefits you and your community are eligible for through the IRA. Many of the tax credits, rebates and other opportunities will be available through 2032, but the time to act is now. Various consumer guides and savings calculators are available online to assist in the process. Not only will energy efficiency improvements save West Virginians money, but they will defend against the worst effects of the climate crisis and safeguard the hope of future generations.
I frequently return to the concept of “integral ecology” in thinking about our relationship to the earth. This is a concept popularized by Pope Francis that says the well-being of our human family is interconnected with the well-being of the earth, our common home. This year, I pray that we become integrated as a people on many levels. I pray that our minds and hearts become united in the desire to care for our common home and that we grasp both intellectually and spiritually that our well-being is bound up with that of our neighbors locally and those around the world.
We are blessed to have very tangible ways, provided by recent legislation, to be proactive in building strong and resilient communities together. In 2023, let us renew our hope that a better world is possible and that each of us can help bring it about.
Ellen Dunn is Dominican Sister of Peace and long-time pastoral minister for the Catholic Church of West Virginia. She is recently retired and now resides in Columbus, Ohio.
