The passage into the new year is traditionally a time to refocus and revise our lives. Individually and collectively, we resolve to make changes that will result in greater health, hope, and promise for our world.

As we consider the possibilities for all of us in 2023, we have a new chance to set aside our differences. We cannot give in to cynicism and division. Let us not forget one shining example that we can still work together: the bipartisan infrastructure law from a year ago. West Virginians should be proud that it was one of their senators, Joe Manchin, who led the bipartisan negotiations to secure this law.

Ellen Dunn is Dominican Sister of Peace and long-time pastoral minister for the Catholic Church of West Virginia. She is recently retired and now resides in Columbus, Ohio.

