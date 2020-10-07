If you have spent much time in West Virginia, you know there is something about this place that gets to your heart. Our people are the greatest treasure of this state. Our neighborly attitude and willingness to voluntarily help one another has done more for West Virginia than the government ever has. It has been the only thing keeping us going. Because, unfortunately, those same friendly and giving people have been manipulated and tricked by the system for far too long.
Both Democrats and Republicans have sold the soul of our state for political gain. They have traded favors, cut deals and made promises that many have clung to out of desperation and lack of options; a lack of options created by the very same system that was formed to protect us.
It is time to let every West Virginian know that they can have a better future. I will work over my four-year term to eliminate the personal income tax, beginning with a 10% decrease in the first year. This will allow West Virginia families to put $215 million into their pockets. I will demand the state to do what the people have had to do — cut spending. These cuts won’t likely be noticed as I intend to conduct a performance-based audit on all state programs. Most of those programs started out with a good intent, an intent to help. However, once created, we never once looked back to analyze if we are getting our money’s worth. With more money in our pockets and less government administrators being paid from our bank accounts, we can uplift the impoverished and push out bureaucrats.
I will work to fully decriminalize cannabis in West Virginia. The struggling cancer patient will no longer wait for the two parties in Charleston to stop fighting to get relief. The father who uses recreationally on weekends will no longer have to worry about going to jail or his children being stripped away from the family and placed in foster care because of a plant. The incredible fiscal savings that will come from decreased jail fees, court costs, prosecutor and public defender pay can go to the areas where West Virginia truly needs help.
I will work to maximize West Virginia’s assets. I will create an environment that fosters West Virginia’s artistic and entrepreneurial spirit and ignites economic development by eliminating unnecessary regulation and licensing requirements that hold us back.
These changes will catch the eye of young people who crave economic and cultural opportunity. Prosperity will rise and our population loss will fall. Together we will become better, we will create, and we will climb. Putting people before politics is the key to West Virginia’s future.
Our giving nature is the heartbeat of West Virginia. Freedom and liberty call to us from every mountain top and river valley. Mountaineers are Libertarians and I intend to be the messenger who lets West Virginia hear her calling. Now is the time.