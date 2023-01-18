The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Once again our state legislature is off and running talking about how to spend the current tax surplus. They are calling it “investing.” Sounds cool, but investing in job-creating endeavors is the job of the private sector. I believe there is a law in our state that forbids the state from competing against a private business. At least that’s what I was told by Gov. Jay Rockefeller when I suggested the state could mine our vast salt deposits to make ice-control road salt. He also suggested that I should do it.

Those in government do not have any skin in the investing game since they are investing other people’s money. Dr. Rand Paul, a Kentucky U.S. senator, has just reminded us about a time when our Congress debated giving tax money to a resident of Washington, D.C. Congressman Davy Crockett told his fellow lawmakers that the tax money was not theirs to give. He said he’d chip in to help this person out if all his fellow congressmen would do likewise. There were no takers.

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident. His email address is fredfriar@yahoo.com.

