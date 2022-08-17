The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

There is no reason West Virginia and our neighbors can’t become floodproof. We do not need to pack up and leave. During my high school days in Beckley the Virginia town of Grundy was the place to go for a one-day quickie marriage. There was no waiting period and no blood test.

Grundy just like so many other mountain coal towns is in a deep holler with the sleepy Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River passing through. How quaint, that is until a heavy rain becomes a raging torrent of water that wipes homes off their foundations, peels the pavement off a road and turns a house trailer into a pile of rubble.

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident.

