There is no reason West Virginia and our neighbors can’t become floodproof. We do not need to pack up and leave. During my high school days in Beckley the Virginia town of Grundy was the place to go for a one-day quickie marriage. There was no waiting period and no blood test.
Grundy just like so many other mountain coal towns is in a deep holler with the sleepy Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River passing through. How quaint, that is until a heavy rain becomes a raging torrent of water that wipes homes off their foundations, peels the pavement off a road and turns a house trailer into a pile of rubble.
If you are a longtime native of West Virginia, you know of these things that happen over and over.
Even now there is talk of rebuilding in the same spot in eastern Kentucky. I don’t blame them one bit. Do as Grundy did — they moved the town to higher ground. Not cheap, but it is a permanent fix. You don’t have to leave your homeland, the river is still there to enjoy and you can even move the graveyards.
Lack of flat land has always been one of the excuses offered by the “experts” that we have no new businesses moving here. Another “expert” says we now have about 1% to 2% of our mountaintops removed by mining coal, resulting in a lot of flat land well above any flood zone.
Escape the floods; populate our mountaintops. Flood walls are ugly, houses on stilts are a poor solution, and leaving our grand and majestic home is heartbreaking. It is not a quick fix. It will be a long trip, but every trip starts with the first step.
A smart guy told me the other day, “The field of capable candidates for public office has been winnowed.” Yes, but in reverse; the wheat is blown away, leaving the chaff. The truly capable have better sense than to become a politician. To make us floodproof will require more wheat and a whole lot less chaff.
Throughout this whole abortion debate there never has been any thought whatsoever about the innocent, sinless life that is taken. Instead it is all about an airheaded female and an irresponsible man. It is these two who should be made to account for their mistake.
During my Army days it did not sink in that life is fragile. While in Germany I stood in front of those cremation furnaces at Dachau and came to understand how precious a life is. Hitler’s Germany murdered over 6 million human beings because they were Jewish. Seventy years later some people are all in favor of destroying a new human life just because two irresponsibles had sex.
A new building for the business school, a new baseball diamond and another tuition jump at Marshall University. How do these things make a college education any better? $4,000-plus per semester for West Virginia kids, metro kids $7,000-plus, and less than half graduate.
Somebody besides me should be screaming to the rooftops.
