Election 2022 Georgia Senate
Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Company on Oct. 6 in Wadley, Georgia.

 AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File

I’ve been getting emails from Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker almost every day asking for money. “My opponent has outspent us,” he says. Instead of who is the better candidate to represent the people, it is who can garner and spend the most money.

Politics is now a career. Rep. Alex Mooney, fresh off getting himself re-elected, now is running for Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat. Who will be representing the citizens of the 2nd District while Mooney is campaigning for Manchin’s seat? No sooner did Mooney announce than newly minted state Treasurer Riley Moore announce he wants Mooney’s House seat. Who will be guarding the piggy bank while Moore is on his two-year campaign trail?

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident.

