A couple from Iowa visited Heritage Farm. They have an objective to visit all 50 states before they turn 50. He is an internal manager/investigator for an insurance company, and she is a dietitian for K-12 Iowa schools. I ask who decides the school menus — Iowa or Washington? Everything comes from Washington, she said.
Recall Michelle Obama was quite active sticking her nose into what school kids have to eat. I told a story about pinto beans and cornbread, but they never heard about the traditional food of us hillbillies. What’s the traditional meal in Iowa, I ask. “Pot roast and corn with everything.” That being so, what do the Washington plutocrats know about food for Iowa school kids? It is not green beans and pizza. Whose business is it besides us that some West Virginians like pepperoni rolls? These are just two examples of big government getting into our private lives.
There are writers to the paper who do not understand states’ rights. We should instruct our representatives to protect our states’ rights and give back those rights the feds have taken. For example, the Supreme Court did not ban abortions. They found the issue to be a state’s right and returned that right to the states. About half of our states (and their citizens) are not in favor of abortions or at least have very strict rules about obtaining one. Twenty states will allow an abortion any time even to the birth day. How sick is that?
Rick Steelhammer seems to be infatuated with the age of the helicopter that crashed in Logan County. Yet its age had nothing to do with the crash. My flight instructor (yes, I did learn how to fly and land an airplane) told me several times that most often when it is a general aviation crash, the cause will be pilot error. The cause this time was the pilot flew into a rock face and severed a power line, or he severed the power line then ran into the rock face. Either way, it was pilot error.
Age has little to do with an aircraft’s performance. The F-16 fighter is 44 years old, and the B-52 is 67 years old. Both are still in service. The Ford Trimotor at 96 still flies at more than 70 air shows a year and takes on passengers. The DC-3 flew during World War II and is still in passenger service in some places around the world. Once a Trimotor school “bus” flew children between Sandusky, Ohio, and a Lake Erie island. Seems I remember it was a 9- to 10-minute flight each way.
I got a ride or two in a Huey, thanks to the U.S. Army. They saved many soldiers’ lives getting the wounded back to a field hospital. The medivac Huey often was very much overloaded, but they flew anyway. My boss while in the Army was a major and flight instructor. I got a ride with him, as he had to fly often to maintain his flight pay. Lawson Field liked him because he could fly anything they had. Major Mac told me he could get me into flight school, but my first duty assignment would be Vietnam. “My advice to you is get out — you have served your time — and get on with your life.”
