Art Laffer, an economist during the Reagan years, said of West Virginia that we have a state government twice as big as we can afford. I told a friend and he said, “Only twice?”
Fifty-five counties were required years ago when it was an all-day trip between Cabell and Wayne County.
As it is now we have 55 counties and all the trappings that go with it serving 1.8 million residents. Delaware, a tiny state, is smaller than some counties in Texas and Wyoming. Delaware has a population of almost 1 million, and it has only three counties. Using that as a measure, West Virginia should be able to get by with far fewer than 55 counties.
These are the words of President Trump at his first inauguration: For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.
Change a few words and it sounds like West Virginia. For too long a small group in our capital city has reaped the rewards of our state’s vast resources while the people have borne the cost. The well-connected and the political class have flourished, but the people have not shared in the wealth. The establishment protected itself but not us mountaineers.
I never dreamed I’d get to see West Virginia become a place run by Republicans. Not only that, but now Republicans are a supermajority in both houses of the Legislature. Wayne County chose a Republican delegate to represent us — the first one since 1922. Derrick Evans should get a special congratulation for doing that.
Derrick & Co. should think far beyond out of a box, more like a 100% do-over. Two years roll around quickly, so our supermajority needs to hit the ground running. Tackle our very poor K-12 education system; it stinks and everybody knows it. I have no idea how to approach our sick population — drug addiction, obesity, and overall poor health — but start there. We still have 300 years of coal still to be utilized. For heaven’s sake, don’t burn it. It is too valuable to burn. The finest hardwoods in the world grow on our mountains. Chopping them down only to be trucked out of state is stupid.
Much of West Virginia sits on top of the Marcellus gas field. Instead of pumping it out of state, let’s utilize this valuable raw material for the benefit of us first. Use the gas here free of a severance tax; selling it out state will cost you a heavy tax.
Please, supermajority, choose three or four major items and get something done. Many little ones will get fixed in the process. Do that and we will never have to put up with the tax-and-spend Democrats again.