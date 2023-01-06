The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Isn’t it time that West Virginia quit going after the biggest enchiladas and start working with what we already have?

A recent story was about what the Legislature should do with the people’s almost $2 billion surplus. It is not the state’s money or the federal government’s money. It is our money. The story says let’s spend a bunch of taxpayer money trying to “lure” large corporations to West Virginia.

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident.

