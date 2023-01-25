The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A billion dollars here and a billion dollars there, pretty soon we are taking big bucks.

Democrat Legislature members tell us the $2 billion surplus doesn’t really count because it is laced with all kinds of federal money, therefore we can’t count that when considering repealing the state income tax. Only a few days ago it was over $2 billion. Now some of that surplus has vanished and the new figure is $1.9 billion. Where did the $100 million go? Every dime of it is not federal money or state money. It is our money — the people who pay the taxes.

Fred Friar is a Lavalette resident.

