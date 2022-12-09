The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on Dec. 6:
The entire community was shocked and saddened when KJ Taylor, 18, was shot and killed last year simply for standing on the corner of Glenwood and Central avenues in Charleston’s West Side.
Friday, there was justice of a sort for Taylor, his family and loved ones, when the man who pulled the trigger, 20-year-old Dekotis Thomas, of St. Albans, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy — meaning he’ll never be eligible for parole.
Thomas had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and said during his sentencing in Kanawha Circuit Court that Taylor was not the intended target of the shooting, callously chalking the death up as collateral damage, literally calling Taylor “a casualty of war.”
What war? What had transpired that was so egregious that Thomas shot and killed someone?
Perhaps that’s a bit beside the point, although it shows that Thomas definitely met the requirements for a first-degree murder conviction. The shooting was premeditated.
As Judge Joanna Tabit noted, Thomas had obviously come to Charleston for the purpose of killing someone. The fact that Taylor wasn’t the target doesn’t absolve Thomas of anything.
Indeed, any notion that Taylor was just in the wrong place at the wrong time is a bit infuriating. There shouldn’t be any right or wrong place or time to be randomly murdered.
No one should have to fear for their life because they’re standing on a street corner, sitting in a classroom or attending a public event. If Taylor is a casualty, it is of the war that violence wages against an unsuspecting populace every day in the United States.
Fortunately, Thomas won’t have the opportunity to do this again. It’s a kind of justice, because life in prison is what the system allows and is capable of providing. As we’ve noted before in cases like this, the punishment can fit the crime, but it can’t bring KJ Taylor back.
The court system cannot deliver the ultimate justice of undoing what is done, so that Taylor has the opportunity to make a life for himself while his family, friends and loved ones never have to feel the void of his absence or wonder who a young man with his whole life in front of him might have become.
It is a tragedy. There is legal justice, and it absolutely should be fulfilled, but there is no victory.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.