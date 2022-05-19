Gov. Jim Justice calling Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., an absentee politician is a perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black.
In this instance, however, the pot has a point.
Justice made the remark during a COVID-19 briefing Monday in response to a question about last week’s primary. Justice had endorsed Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., who ended up losing to Mooney in the new 2nd Congressional District. A reporter asked if Justice would reach out to Mooney to meet and put their bitterness behind them. Justice replied that there is no bitterness, at least on his side of things, because there is no relationship.
“Do I like Congressman Mooney? I don’t even know the man,” Justice said.
The governor said he is in frequent contact with the rest of West Virginia’s congressional delegation but has only met with Mooney once since Justice took office five years ago.
McKinley and Mooney faced off in the primary because West Virginia lost a congressional district after the 2020 census showed significant population loss, a continuing trend in the Mountain State.
McKinley is a staunch conservative, but he voted for President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure plan that is set to bring billions of dollars and numerous jobs to West Virginia. Mooney, who is under two ethics investigations in Congress and voted to invalidate electoral votes after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, attacked McKinley as a pro-Biden liberal for supporting the bill. Mooney has no record of accomplishments on which to run, but he rode former president Donald Trump’s endorsement to victory in a mid-term primary with atrociously low voter turnout.
Mooney, who moved from Maryland to seek office in West Virginia after his political career stalled in his home state, is almost famously absent. When Mooney’s district included Charleston, there were more Bigfoot sightings in the capital city than glimpses of the congressman.
“My choice was a fellow who had been doing the work ... I can’t help that Congressman Mooney’s been missing in action,” Justice said. “(McKinley) didn’t win. That means I’ll work with the other candidate, but the other candidate has to come to work, a little bit, for me to be able to work with him. I mean, if he’s going to hang out in Maryland all the time, it makes it difficult for me to work with him.”
Those are all valid and pertinent points. Mooney doesn’t care about West Virginia, he cares about holding office and latching onto whatever populist ideology is gripping his party at the moment. If Justice was the figurehead of some surging political movement, Mooney wouldn’t be able to get to the governor for a photo-op fast enough.
Of course, all of this is undercut by Justice’s own lackadaisical approach to his elected office. Refusing to live in Charleston, as the state constitution requires of its governor, proved to be an issue when Justice was AWOL for the first part of a historic teacher strike in 2018, and several other important moments before and since. A lawsuit over his residency resulted in a settlement with the governor agreeing to live here, although there are serious doubts as to whether he’s upholding that bargain.
Justice, who seems to keep a hand in his numerous businesses while also coaching a girls’ high school basketball team, reacted like a petulant child last year when the Greenbrier County school board wouldn’t rehire him to also coach the boys’ team at Greenbrier East High School. The governor was oblivious to how bad it looked to not only be seeking yet another job outside the one he was elected to do, but also to how poorly he presented himself in trying to bully the board into changing its mind.
There is no elected official at the state level more distracted than Justice. He’s probably the worst person to remark on another politician’s dedication.
Even so, he’s not wrong.