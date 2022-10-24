This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 21:
West Virginia election officials might want to think of a way to better inform everyone of the requirements to run for office, especially in regard to residency.
Two state Senate candidates have been taken off the ballot this year because they didn’t meet residency requirements to run for office. The cases are wildly different, but they point to a common problem.
This week, Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers ruled Harry “Lee” Forbes, an independent candidate for the state’s 10th Senate District, ineligible after a residency requirement complaint from the Greenbrier County Republican Executive Committee. Forbes didn’t contest the claim.
Each state Senate district has two senators. If a senate district represents more than one county — which the 10th and many others do — state law prohibits residents of the same county from holding both seats. The spirit of the law is to dispel any notion of favoritism for one region.
Forbes, who lives in Summers County, was running against incumbent Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and Republican challenger Vince Deeds, also of Greenbrier County. Unfortunately for Forbes, the 10th District already has an incumbent senator living in Summers County, Republican Jack Woodrum. Under the residency law, Forbes would be eligible to run only if challenging Woodrum in 2024.
This appears to be an honest misunderstanding. Forbes claimed he wasn’t aware of that wrinkle of eligibility requirements, and there’s no immediate reason to think otherwise. He did ask for his name to be kept on the ballot, even if he couldn’t take office, arguing that vote totals for him would show how dissatisfied voters are under a two-party system. He added that he believed the Greenbrier GOP brought the complaint because it’s afraid he would take votes from Deeds.
Forbes could be right on either count, but rules are rules. He isn’t eligible, and Akers did the right thing in ordering Forbes’ name removed from ballots in the five counties within District 10.
West Virginians saw a much different residency case in the May primary, when GOP legislators and operators put their weight behind District 8 candidate Andrea Garret Kiessling. Kiessling was recruited to run for office apparently after Republicans got the sense that GOP candidate Joshua Higginbotham couldn’t win in the general election. The problem in this instance was that Kiessling had lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, until 2020, at least. She didn’t meet the five-year eligibility requirement to run for the Senate.
Unlike the Forbes case, it appears Kiessling’s backers, and perhaps even Kiessling herself, knew she wasn’t eligible to run. At the very least, they were aware that it could be an issue but concluded it was murky enough to forge ahead. A complaint was filed, and Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom ruled Kiessling removed from the ballot. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, called Bloom an activist judge in an official statement. Republican leadership later blasted the conservative West Virginia Supreme Court when it upheld Bloom’s ruling.
Perhaps the most telling thing in the Kiessling mess was that those arguing on her behalf, outside of court anyway, never claimed she was eligible. Instead, they focused on the perceived unfairness that the complaint was filed so close to the primary election.
“We were getting away with this until now,” is a shady argument, and 180 degrees removed from Forbes’ claim that he didn’t understand the rules and, subsequently, wouldn’t contest the complaint against him.
However, both cases suggest residency requirements in West Virginia aren’t that well understood and operate on an honor system that places the responsibility of enforcement on everyone but the candidate and the state. One could argue that the system is working if both Kiessling and Forbes were removed from the ballot. But it also raises questions over whether there are any current members of the Legislature who don’t live where they say they do or hadn’t lived there long enough to meet requirements when they ran for office. There are more bureaucratic hurdles for voters to navigate just to cast their ballots than exist to make sure a candidate is eligible.
More bureaucracy probably isn’t the answer, but it wouldn’t hurt for the Secretary of State’s Office to work with county clerks on ways to make these rules clearer to the Harry Forbeses of the world and more daunting to shady operators who would try to push through an Andrea Kiessling.