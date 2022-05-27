The Charleston Gazette- Mail published this editorial Thursday:
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., went into the May primary under two House ethics investigations, the first of which alleged that the congressman used his campaign fund like an ATM at fast-food restaurants and to take vacations, which would be a violation of federal law, if true. Mooney offered the flimsy excuse that all of those expenditures were to meet with constituents.
In another time, this might have been an issue with voters. Indeed, it should have been. Instead, Mooney rode the endorsement of a former president, who made an art out of unethical behavior and conflicts of interest, to an easy victory over fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in West Virginia’s new 2nd Congressional District.
Now, the Gazette-Mail’s Mike Tony reports that the second investigation has been extended by the House Ethics Committee. New details allege that Mooney and his family took a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba costing nearly $11,000, all paid for by marketing firm HSP Direct, which Mooney has used to produce campaign materials. The report also alleges that Mooney refused to cooperate with the previous investigation, perhaps even tampering with evidence and giving false testimony.
There also are allegations that Mooney used his staff almost like personal servants, having them run errands for the congressman and his family that had nothing to do with their jobs, while not getting paid. One particularly galling example from Tony’s story is that of a staffer spending 10 hours on event wrangling and credit card authorization forms to put together a 50th-birthday party for Mooney, which supposedly doubled as a campaign fundraiser.
These are all allegations against Mooney at this point, although this much smoke around anyone in any other profession would probably be enough to get them fired, if not arrested, as the evidence headed to a grand jury.
But no one can fire Mooney. Sure, the House Ethics Committee could recommend censure or even expulsion from Congress, but either is a rare occurrence, and the latter seems particularly unlikely.
The only people who can hold Mooney accountable just gave him a shot at two more years in office in a primary that wasn’t even close. He seems likely to cruise in the general election, as well. Voters have made it clear they don’t care what Mooney does, as long as he’s riding that Donald Trump wave and can spin any adversity into a tale of political witch hunts.
Excuse an empty suit who only moved to West Virginia to get into Congress often enough, and you’ll continue to get the same absentee representation. Excuse allegations of unethical behavior, and there’s little incentive for that behavior to change.
Why should Mooney do anything for West Virginia, when he’s been given this free ride for so long?
Voters look the other way at their own risk, and might learn they should have cared only when it’s far too late.