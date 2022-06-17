This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Wednesday:
From the length of jury deliberations, it was evident a first-degree murder conviction in the death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was far from a foregone conclusion.
It was never in doubt that Joshua Phillips fatally shot Johnson. His legal defense admitted as much when Phillips’ trial began last week.
The only question was a difference of degrees. Phillips was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, which involves proving intent and carries a life sentence upon conviction, after shooting Johnson in the neck when she responded to a call on Dec. 1, 2020. The gunshot severed her spinal cord, and she died two days later in a hospital. Phillips also suffered a gunshot wound in the altercation with Johnson as the officer tried to place him under arrest.
For more than 16 months, this seemed like an easy call. The public knew Johnson had been dispatched to a house on Garrison Avenue over a complaint about where Phillips had parked his vehicle, along with a tip that there was some suspicious activity at the residence. When Johnson arrived and confronted Phillips, she was shot and later died. Open and shut.
But that’s what trials are for.
Phillips’ lawyers argued that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Phillips, who was at the residence to buy pills, was the aggressor in the situation. Body camera footage revealed Phillips’ paranoia and the scuffle that ensued as Johnson tried to place him under arrest. The jury got the case Thursday afternoon. Jurors were clearly doing some serious thinking. Deliberations took up the rest of that day, all of Friday and part of Monday.
The jury convicted Phillips of second-degree murder, which means he faces 10 to 40 years in prison. No one is happy with the result.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt said they are disappointed there wasn’t a first-degree conviction. Johnson’s mother, Sheryl Johnson, told a victim’s advocate that she was left “speechless” by the verdict. Phillips’ mother, Delores, said she believes her son acted in self-defense and that the entire process was unfair.
But is anything ever fair when someone is killed?
The justice system worked admirably in this case. Jurors didn’t simply assume Phillips should be locked away forever because of what he did, but they didn’t absolve him of it, either.
Is it true justice? That’s harder to answer. True justice perhaps would have been Phillips complying and facing a possession charge (which he also was convicted of in the trial), leaving Officer Johnson alive and well, still working to make her community a better place, as she did every day she put on a uniform.
Unfortunately, no matter the severity of the sentence Phillips receives (and it should be severe), it can’t undo this tragedy. It can’t bring Johnson back. It can’t fill the hole the CPD, city officials, the community and, especially, Johnson’s family, friends and other loved ones feel every day at her loss.
When a life is taken, the system holds people accountable, but no one wins.