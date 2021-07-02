I am starting to see announcements in the paper and on TV for Independence Day celebrations in towns across the area. Each town has its parade schedule, often followed by other events — hot dog-eating contests, car shows, some type of sports events, fireworks, possibly even a touring carnival.
I was looking at the schedule for my hometown, seeing much of the list, promising a good time for all. But as I look, something seems missing. I recall similar celebrations in the coal mining towns where I grew up, but there was one key event that anchored all the rest of the celebration. As the event started, some local celebrity — possibly the mayor, a respected soldier from the “Great War” or the manager of the local mining company — would read the Declaration of Independence. We would celebrate, often with the fireworks consisting of a “donated” case of dynamite, but first we would be reminded of the reason for celebrating, and the price that was paid that we could celebrate freely.
Too often today, we take the largesse of others for granted, accepting the gift without acknowledging that it had to be bought and paid for. We celebrate Christmas, but only to the degree of how many presents did we get. And we are in danger of having Independence Day go this route, forgetting that it is not the end of the Revolutionary War but the beginning.
We should hear the Declaration read, as it is a listing of the reasons for wanting our own government. It lists the grievances and crimes of the English governance — and in that listing we may hear thunder rumblings of our own current government and its policies.
Finally, we should remember the price that was paid by the signers of that document. Five signatories were arrested, tortured and murdered by the English government, while many others lost property, family and position in the following war. Then thousands more suffered through Valley Forge and other battles, paying a price that they and their descendants (looking at you, now) could have a better life.
So, I am proposing that we return the custom of the reading of the Declaration as the least tribute we can pay to all our heroes, both from the distant past and the ones who still protect us and our way of life.
If you want, look at it as a television commercial — this celebration brought to you by American heroes, paying the price since 1776.