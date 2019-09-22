Substance use disorder is an ugly, vicious disease. This disease has ravaged our communities and stolen more than 700,000 American lives. This epidemic has affected all of our families. Each of us knows someone who has been devastated by this public health crisis. West Virginia was experiencing the highest overdose death rate in the country. In 2017, there were 833 overdose deaths in our state. This was three times higher than the national rate.
Part of this issue can attributed to pharmaceutical companies unfairly targeting West Virginia for opioid distribution. West Virginia has ranked among the top ten rates of opioid pain reliever prescriptions in the United States. A recent congressional report revealed that major drug companies shipped over 3 million prescription opioids to a single West Virginia pharmacy in the span of just 10 months.
Some hardships experienced by our people have contributed to the magnitude of this crisis. But West Virginians have taken on this challenge, and we are gaining ground. We don’t expect a quick fix, but that won’t deter us from making this better — and West Virginia coming out stronger.
Communities like Huntington in Cabell County have come together to find innovative solutions. These solutions are being recognized on a national level. Washington, D.C., officials are reaching out to our local leaders to replicate many of these programs throughout the country. Here in Huntington, we truly have become the “City of Solutions.”
Throughout the state, communities are working together. Local organizations, like the faith community, treatment providers, hospitals, first responders (police, fire, EMS), politicians, and the criminal justice system are all cooperating to provide much-needed support locally. The most recent statistics from the CDC show that overdose deaths have decreased in West Virginia, with the most significant drop in Cabell County. Also, associated Cabell County EMS non-fatal overdose ambulance calls follow that trend.
Our political leaders have stepped up in many areas of our state. The White House announced the awarding of $70.7 million in state opioid response grants over two years. Multiple other federal funding opportunities to combat substance use disorder have been funneled to assist West Virginia in its fight. This funding will be utilized to institute the Centers for Disease Control Overdose Data to Action program, equipping treatment providers and programs throughout the state with resources to build awareness and treat those with substance use disorder. In addition, Gov. Jim Justice secured state resources that have assisted law enforcement coordination and grant funding.
Our First Lady, Melania Trump, with Governor Justice, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, and many other national, state and local leaders came to Huntington to witness firsthand the positive impact these cutting-edge programs are having on this city. This commitment from Washington and state leadership shows that they care what happens in our state — and that matters.
From a national perspective all the way down to the most local level, West Virginians have pledged to continue to tackle this crisis with real action. With this dedication to make a difference, while still acknowledging socioeconomic challenges and cultural realities, we will prevail.
With our leadership on a local, state and national level, we are heading in the right direction. West Virginia has earned the top spot for state identified GDP and personal income growth. We must continue to grow our economy, to ensure all West Virginians have access to well-paying job opportunities, academic achievement, and quality healthcare. As we acknowledge Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week, which ends today, Sept. 22, our hope is that within our lifetime we will see individuals and families having newfound hope as we conquer this crisis together.