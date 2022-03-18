More Asia adventures: From Japan I flew to Seoul. My first impression was that South Koreans were a hard-charging people whom I wouldn’t want to cross. I was on a crowded 737 jet with 100 male businessmen returning from Japan. Smoking was allowed only in the last 10 rows. It didn’t matter. As soon as we were airborne, everyone started smoking no matter where they sat. Many smokers stood at their seats or in the aisles. Again, a cultural change.
On the street I found a vendor selling strange corn puff. The vendor poured a liquid mixture of ground popcorn into a pancake-type maker. He shut the top and 15 seconds later the lid violently popped open to reveal a 10-inch flat puff. This bang was great street entertainment. An older Korean woman recently told me that these vendors have disappeared with increased sanitary regulation.
I met fellow Luce friend Bob, who was teaching at a college in Seoul. We went to a music hall for open mic night. Bob brought his guitar. We sat in the back of the large crowded place. After an hour of others singing, my friend went up on stage. He only sang for 10 minutes but brought the house down with Neil Diamond’s “Kentucky Woman.” His act couldn’t be topped.
The next day Bob guided me to mountains near the North Korean border for hiking. On the roadside I bought a small cup of a milky fermented rice drink called makgeolli. It’s a communal drink with a low 6% alcohol content, but this one had perhaps 2%, watered down to refresh hikers.
Koreans were hiking up the mountain smoking cigarettes, but none breathed heavily — all genetic wonders with little incidence of lung cancer. We arrived at a small steep peak 500 feet tall — all rock, no vegetation. We paused to stare and then climbed.
At the top I looked down to see a snake-like crevice carved by nature in the rough image of a dragon — 100 feet long from head to tail. This was a sacred place. Near the dragon was a small temple. We walked down the edge of the dragon to the temple, where we met the priest. He was polite, nodded and continued his silent meditation.
The following day I went to see something uniquely Korean — dog butchers. The butchers are part of a 1,000-year-old profession of the lowest class of old Korean society. They have traditionally been nomads — the gypsies of Korea. Those eating dog are generally the poor, rural and elderly.
To locate a butcher I wandered the slums where they were reputed to work. With some patience I found one. The butcher didn’t want pictures because society frowned on the job, but his table was in the open, and I watched him at work. These specially bred dogs had been humanely put down. A nearby food stall served the butcher’s stew.
I don’t cast aspersions on South Korea. I’m happy to report that the country has embraced animal ethics. With local laws banning the ancient practice, this profession is quickly becoming history. For context, our ASPCA reported that in 2008 over 3.7 million unclaimed cats and dogs were euthanized in animal shelters. We should better promote animal welfare. #SupportLittleVictoriesAnimalRescue