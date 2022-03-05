Asia days 1981. Part Two: Tokyo nightlife.
One Friday I visited a nightclub with friends. For $40 every patron received a bottle of Japanese whiskey and access to an all-night buffet. It was a high-end disco, brass and glass, nicely carpeted except for the dance floor. A mirror disco ball spun on the ceiling to add atmosphere.
The subways stopped running at midnight, so patrons stayed over until morning when the trains ran again. There was couch seating, and more than one person lay down to sleep. I was young and danced all night with only water to drink. I didn’t think to take a break and enjoy all the food and scotch I’d paid for.
Japanese office workers (all male back then) danced together or solo. These “salarymen” worked long hours and went out together after work for food and drink. It was not unusual for males to dance with one another. Those who danced alone faced a mirror on the walls with their reflections as dance partners.
We left the club at 5 a.m. to catch the first subway home with male golfers holding onto their golf bags riding with us. A couple in my group lived 20 miles away, so we went nearby where I was staying, woke my host, napped a few hours on Japanese sleeping mats, and the two journeyed on home.
Another weekday night my host and I went with others to a disco on the 25th floor of an office tower. This was one of many discos in the building. We danced for two hours, but I felt vaguely unsafe and claustrophobic because there were 150 other young people dancing in a tight crowd. We left at 10 p.m. down a packed staircase and elevator. If there had been a fire, it would’ve been tough to escape.
One night I walked alone around the city to see the street life. I stopped inside one of the many Tokyo pachinko parlors, an arcade with machines that had tiny balls drop on to a slanted board and fell through obstacles, much like pinball. Winning balls are exchanged for prizes. In the movie “Lost in Translation,” Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson run through such a parlor.
Nearby, I visited a restaurant with scantily clad waitresses. The windows were blacked out below eye level so that all one could see from the street were the heads of staff and patrons. All the customers faced backwards to steal glances at the waitstaff through mirrors on the walls. This was too voyeuristic for me, so I faced forward (still a voyeur but at least an honest peeper). I’m sure my cultural quirks were just as odd to foreigners.
On my way home I dropped into a small grocery shop for a cola. The store had the nicest-looking apple I’d ever seen, as big as a grapefruit. Just one. It cost $7 ($20 today.) I later discovered that this was a Sekai Ichi apple, an expensive variety the growers wash in honey and label by hand to ensure they’re blemish-free. Imagine going to Kroger’s produce section for apples and finding only this.
Next, Part Three: Shrines, communal baths, bullet train to Kyoto.