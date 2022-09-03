My 50th high school reunion is in April. Class of 1973. Surprisingly, I’m looking forward to it.
My Minnesota friend Mike attended his 50th last month. Mike said he was apprehensive beforehand. I told him that’s natural; I experienced anxiety before all three of my earlier ones.
Mike said the event was so good I must go to mine and take my wife. I always take my wife to reunions. I think classmates enjoy her more than me because she can talk with a fresh slate, not inhibited by past associations.
What I love about reunions is meeting people who weren’t close to me in school and find out what great people they now are. Some were quiet during their school days and then 50 years later have opened up. Others were standoffish jerks for one reason or another. They turn out to be nice, engaging folks, too.
I now understand that people struggle with identities in high school and are growing emotionally, gaining confidence. Sometimes they come off as different persons from whom they really are or want to be.
My friend explained that everyone at 50th reunions starts talking about some relatable experience such as grandkids. No one is trying to talk about how great their job is or their incredibly interesting hobbies.
Boasting is something one may do at earlier reunions out of nervousness or insecurity. But everyone who makes the effort to attend a 45th or 50th is a regular person remembering the best of high school. All badly want to connect with those who went through a common bonding experience.
I got a taste of a 50th last year during COVID. My reunion coordinator at Woodberry Forest School arranged a zoom call for 25 of us. The 90-minute call was fun from start to finish; so enjoyable to see friendly faces and hear familiar voices. Each talked few minutes, one after another, about what he was doing. It was good for my soul.
I went away to a private all-boys (now coed) high school in Virginia. However, I’m blessed that my class of 1973 at Ashland High School (known as Paul Blazer) includes me in reunions and its Facebook group.
I missed my 45th Ashland reunion but hope to attend the 50th. It’s been so rewarding to reconnect with folks I haven’t seen since junior high.
A friend in the Ashland Class of 1969 said his classmates enjoyed Coles Junior High so much that they continued the Coles Sweethearts Ball dance as adults. They held the annual event in a Lexington, Kentucky, ballroom in place of the gym we used as 14-year-olds.
Everyone bought boutonnieres or wrist corsages like at the eighth grade dance. Guys dressed in suits, women in semi-formal dresses. A live soul band played. It was amusing to relive a junior high event.
I’m all for reunions of any type, including my office Christmas parties where current and retired folks are invited. To relive memories is special, to make memories even more so.
