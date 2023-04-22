The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As part of my remembrance of youth, this adventure came to mind. In the summer of 1971 my Ashland friend, Cathy, asked if I wanted to go parachuting the next day with some others. I did. My parents were fine with it and signed the releases.

She picked me up before daylight on Saturday. Cathy’s female friend (whose name escapes me) sat next to her. Steve rode with me in the back. I was 15, and they were about 17.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you