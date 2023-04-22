As part of my remembrance of youth, this adventure came to mind. In the summer of 1971 my Ashland friend, Cathy, asked if I wanted to go parachuting the next day with some others. I did. My parents were fine with it and signed the releases.
She picked me up before daylight on Saturday. Cathy’s female friend (whose name escapes me) sat next to her. Steve rode with me in the back. I was 15, and they were about 17.
After a four-hour drive to Bardstown in western Kentucky, we arrived in time to start our instruction with 20 other college kids. We checked in and began a long morning of classes to learn parachuting skills. I’ve forgotten the lessons, but I recall learning the all-important roll where you land on your feet and then collapse your body.
We stepped up on a four-foot wooden platform in the hangar and practiced the roll many times until we got it right. Ideally you land moving somewhat forward and sideways (obliquely) so you absorb the impact equally with your feet, legs, rear end, back and shoulders. You don’t want to go straight forward for a face plant or backward for a conk on the head.
I also learned how to handle the safety (or reserve) chute. If my main parachute didn’t open or opened insufficiently, I could pull the safety ripcord.
We four put on our parachutes and went up in a small purpose-built plane without side door or passenger seating, all the better to get jumpers quickly loaded, flown and dropped. Once in the air, our instructor helped us get ready (in the Army this person was called the jumpmaster). In order to jump, I walked hunched over to the door. The jumpmaster hooked up the static line that would pull open my parachute.
I got down and hung my legs out the open right side, putting my left foot on the outside step — a metal piece smaller than my foot. Then I reached out and placed my left hand on the strut, the 45-degree support that held up the wing.
As instructed, I swung my body outside and grabbed the strut with my right hand and assumed a parachutist position outside the plane, both hands on the strut, standing with left foot on the step, and dangling my right foot in the air. The plane was only going about 60 miles an hour, so it wasn’t too windy. At 3,000 feet everything beneath looked like a miniature toy set.
The instructor signaled my jump with a smack on the shoulder. Then I pushed away and dropped. In those days a line was required to pull the parachute open to let the student learn free-falling technique. I jumped away from the plane in a free-fall position which I maintained as I dropped.
I fell freely for a few seconds, counting “1,001, 1,002, 1,003”, and then I pulled an imaginary main rip cord as practice for future free fall jumps. A few seconds later the static line pulled out my parachute, which immediately caught air and opened, leaving me drifting downward. More later in part two.
