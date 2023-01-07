If I write about Christmas too early, I risk an uninspired effort since I never know when the Christmas spirit may hit. This year I had a different path to finding it. As I was reading my cowboy books, I saw many 1800s frontiersmen talk about the writings of London author Charles Dickens.
I’ve never been able to read Dickens for pleasure, but after hearing cowboys brag about him, I decided to read “Great Expectations.” I was hooked. The week before Christmas I tried to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” but couldn’t find it. Instead I read “A Christmas Carol.” It brought on the spirit.
I’ve seen good movie versions but never read the work, much shorter than other Dickens novels but no less meaningful. Most know the story of crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge, who hates Christmas because it conflicts with his selfish, greedy nature. Bah humbug.
The ghosts are depicted in detail, each with a different image and personality. The floating spirit of dead partner Marley tells Scrooge he’ll be visited by three ghosts. If he doesn’t take heed, Scrooge will be condemned like Marley to life as a homeless phantom.
The first visitor is Ghost of Christmas Past, who guides Scrooge to see his younger self interact with friends, sister and fiancé. He weeps at his failure to be more social and keep connection. Then he travels with the second specter, Christmas Present, where he sees employee Bob Cratchit and family. Scrooge worries what’s going to happen to good-natured Tiny Tim, who hobbles on a crutch. The spirit tells him it won’t be a happy ending for Tim unless things change.
The third phantom, Christmas Yet To Come, arrives to show Ebenezer a dark time when Tim has died. Scrooge sees his own dead body and a charwoman stealing clothes from his corpse. In the the end Scrooge learns all the needed lessons and is joyful because he’s part of the real world and will remain so. (Come to think of it, that’s the same ending as the movie I was wanting to watch.)
Discovering that he’s not missed Christmas Day, Scrooge sends an anonymous gift of a a turkey to Bob Cratchit‘s house. I’d forgotten he takes no credit for the Cratchit feast. Scrooge then visits his nephew’s Christmas meal and surprises all by his gaiety because the family has been joking about their fusspot uncle.
Scrooge goes early to work the next day hoping to beat his employee there. When Cratchit arrives minutes late, Scrooge scolds him, but it’s part of a joke. Cratchit explains he’s recovering from the merriment of Christmas. Scrooge says he will have to take action on the tardiness and amazes Cratchit with a raise. Since Tiny Tim has inspired Scrooge with his generous personality, we leave confident that Scrooge will look after him.
The story ends famously: “He had no further intercourse with Spirits … and it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well. … May that be truly said of us, and all of us! And so, as Tiny Tim observed, God bless Us, Every One!”
I’m tempted by the sin of avarice. My New Year’s resolution is to remember the moral of “A Christmas Carol” on a regular basis, not once a year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.