If I write about Christmas too early, I risk an uninspired effort since I never know when the Christmas spirit may hit. This year I had a different path to finding it. As I was reading my cowboy books, I saw many 1800s frontiersmen talk about the writings of London author Charles Dickens.

I’ve never been able to read Dickens for pleasure, but after hearing cowboys brag about him, I decided to read “Great Expectations.” I was hooked. The week before Christmas I tried to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” but couldn’t find it. Instead I read “A Christmas Carol.” It brought on the spirit.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

