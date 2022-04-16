I spent many summers in a coal camp. In the 1960s my family drove south from Ashland on the windy roads through the eastern Kentucky towns of Mousie, Hindman and Hazard. To keep from getting carsick, Mom gave us lemons to suck on. A three-hour drive now; twice that then. At the finish we weaved up Pine Mountain then down into Harlan County where my grandparents lived.
My grandfather Spillman worked at High Splint, a company town near Harlan and a Homer Hickam dream town to me. Granddad lived in one of the tidy houses on either side of the track. Nearby was a company store, chapel and a doctor. I know it was hard living. Coal trains ran through town. Granny said coal dust got on everything.
Granddad let us flatten pennies. We’d put an old penny on the rail track, wake up the next day and find a mashed shiny present. Sometimes a train came through in daytime and Granddad let us put a penny under a slow-moving car. Thrill much.
Another sport was playing with mouse traps. I remember reaching far under Granny’s couch to touch one and getting snapped. I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry so I did both, to the amusement of all.
We liked ice cream. To get it Granddad walked with me across the trestle supporting the track over the river. Looking down beneath the planks, I saw water rushing but was too young to fear heights. We shopped at the non-company store on other side then walked back with a carton of rainbow sherbet. I wasn’t afraid of being hit. Granddad knew the train schedules.
Granny walked us to play at her “Granny Pond” a half mile in the other direction. I saw my first baby snake slithering by my foot, a harmless eight-inch rattlesnake, yet to grow its rattle or teeth. The pond offered frogs galore. We’d sneak up behind a frog just to see it jump into the water. If not for Granny’s naming, I would’ve called it Froggy Pond.
Guided by Granddad, we toured the dark mine with flashlights. Its 12-foot ceiling was higher than a one-story house. The company named the town after this high seam of “splint” — a block of coal prized for making steel and electricity. No large splints of coal remain today for conventional mining. New seams are 30” or less and mined with special equipment.
Granddad worked in the office as paymaster. He paid workers and himself in scrip — money used in a company town. The company store was a wonder. As the only store it sold everything. What it didn’t stock, people ordered. Whenever my parents allowed, I’d walk to the store for a FudgePop and charge it to Granddad. At age 7 I felt like a king.
It was a close community. Mr. Taylor, the town manager, lived across the track. His daughter was my playmate. Coal mining was a good job, but like other coal communities, Harlan had little attraction otherwise. Young people moved away after high school.
I’ve since returned. The town is gone — closed, knocked down and paved over. Despite the absence, its vivid images are burned into my memory. High Splint was a boy’s idea of paradise.