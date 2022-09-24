I wrote the following column using artificial intelligence. I fed the AI application four keywords from a Herman Melville story — pity, revulsion, melancholy, fear. The writing app immediately spit out an article which only needed ten minutes of gentle editing. Behold my robot’s product:
“There is a fine line between pity and repulsion. On one side is the deep sadness we feel when we see someone suffer. On the other is the fear and revulsion we feel when we see something that reminds us of our own suffering.
“This line is often blurred, especially in cases of extreme empathy. In this column I explore the dark side of empathy and discuss how it can lead to feelings of repulsion and even horror.
“Empathy is one of the most essential human emotions. It allows us to feel the pain of others and motivates us to help them. Empathy is what makes us human. However, empathy can be dark.
“Sometimes when we see someone suffering, we can’t help but feel pity for them. Pity is a feeling of sadness or distress caused by others’ suffering. It can be mixed with emotions such as compassion, sympathy, and empathy.
“Pity is helpful in moderation but it can also lead to feelings of superiority and self-righteousness. Too much can turn into repulsion.
“Repulsion is an intense feeling of disgust. When repulsed, we want to get away from whatever is causing it. This is a natural defense mechanism that protects us from things that are harmful. In some cases repulsion can be helpful but in others it can lead to discrimination and prejudice.
“Melancholy is a feeling of sadness, gloominess or despair. It’s often mixed with emotions of anger, anxiety and fear. Melancholy may be caused by many things including loss, failure and disappointment.
“Melancholy can be helpful in moderation because it motivates us to make changes in our lives. However too much can merge into the fear of change and the helpless feeling that things will never get better.
“When we feel pity for someone, we are feeling sorry for their bad situation. Pity is often seen as a positive emotion because it attracts us to help others. However too much pity can turn into the opposite of attraction causing us to avoid people we want to help or treat them badly.
“Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. It’s an important part of our lives because empathy allows us to connect with others on a deeper level. But empathy can be dangerous if we feel too much of it. We should remind ourselves that pity and repulsion are two dark sides of empathy.” — Grant McGuire 2.0.
Not bad, eh? The app reminds me of my only letter to the editor. In 1988 I wrote the paper in support of a worthy cause. My friend Jim Casto, then editor of the opinion page, completely rewrote three of my four sentences. Thankfully, Jim kept my theme. Of my published letter I always tell people, “I couldn’t have said it better if I’d said it myself.”
