In the 1990s I was bouncer for the Oakwood Road Beer Band, a group of local professionals in their 40s who wanted second lives as musicians. The ORBB started playing in Jimmy Hicks’ basement on Oakwood Road: Hank Sammons and Jimmy Hicks on guitar; Danny Gardner on drums; Bennie Breece on keyboards; and Bo Sweeney on bass.

Their first gig was at my house on Ridgewood Road. My wife and I co-hosted a party with our friends the Sweeneys and the Jenkins. The summer night was cold, so we borrowed a portable fire pit from our neighbors the Speers. The band set up on my 10-foot by 20-foot side porch, and 130 people hung out in the yard around a keg of beer. If guests got cold, they went inside for warmth and food.

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

