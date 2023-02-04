In the 1990s I was bouncer for the Oakwood Road Beer Band, a group of local professionals in their 40s who wanted second lives as musicians. The ORBB started playing in Jimmy Hicks’ basement on Oakwood Road: Hank Sammons and Jimmy Hicks on guitar; Danny Gardner on drums; Bennie Breece on keyboards; and Bo Sweeney on bass.
Their first gig was at my house on Ridgewood Road. My wife and I co-hosted a party with our friends the Sweeneys and the Jenkins. The summer night was cold, so we borrowed a portable fire pit from our neighbors the Speers. The band set up on my 10-foot by 20-foot side porch, and 130 people hung out in the yard around a keg of beer. If guests got cold, they went inside for warmth and food.
The band decided to play in clubs around town and asked me to take the cover money. We only charged $3 a person. I liked socializing with folks as they came in. Instead of paying the band, the bar let us keep receipts since the bar made money from alcohol sales. The band usually played once a month but always drew a crowd of at least 150, a large percentage of whom were friends and acquaintances of the members.
Once we played at Sharkey’s on 10th Street. Hank got me a T-shirt that said BOUNCER. I started collecting at the door about 8 p.m. and paid for my entry first so I could tell friends they had to pay since I paid. Even spouses of band members paid because the money went into a fund to buy new band equipment.
A good pal came with his wife on a night of barhopping, but he didn’t want to pay the cover charge. Of course he had the money; he just wanted to save his money for drinks. His wife was already inside talking with girlfriends, but I courteously ejected them both. His wife shot my pal an icy stare that said, “You cheapskate.” We laughed about it for years.
About 9:30 p.m. I was getting anxious because only 20 people were there. I mentioned it to the owner, who said not to worry because people don’t come out until after 10. Then like he said, 30 minutes later patrons started pouring into Sharkey’s. I just didn’t understand habits of the late-night barhopping crowd.
A girl of about 16 had been patiently sipping a Coke with her mother the whole night. About 1 a.m. she asked members if she could sing and the band agreed upon a few songs to play for her. She got up on stage and flat out killed it. A real professional. I hope she’s in Nashville now.
We stopped playing about 1:30 a.m. and packed up. I went outside and looked around the corner eastwards down 4th Avenue. The blue lights were flashing and police were arresting those who’d had too much to drink. I was unfamiliar with this Huntington life after midnight.
Most of the ORBB members drove to Dwight’s on 1st Street for a breakfast of biscuits and gravy. It’s a tribute to the goodness and friendship of the original members that the band is still together in a revised form. More on the present band later.
