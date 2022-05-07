My family fought on both sides of the Civil War. Relatives in Harlan and Carter counties in eastern Kentucky fought for the Yankees. Mom’s great-grandfather in western Kentucky joined the Rebels.
Thomas Spillman from Bowling Green fought the entire war in the Western Theater between the Appalachians and the Mississippi. Granddad records that his grandfather was “better known as Uncle Tom Bill, [but] we all called him Pappy.”
Beginning the war as a neutral state, Kentucky later came under Union control. The Bluegrass State mustered forces on both sides and had a star on both flags.
Tom Bill was a corporal in the Kentucky Brigade later called the Orphan Brigade. Formed at the start of the war in 1861, its soldiers fought outside Kentucky as “orphans” from their home state.
The Orphan Brigade nickname stuck after the battle of Stone’s River, where its soldiers were ordered to make a futile charge. They suffered badly. Commanding Gen. John Breckinridge rode among the survivors and repeatedly cried out, “My poor orphans. My poor orphans.”
Tom Bill’s relative and fellow soldier Johnny Green kept a journal that is the source for the 1956 book “Johnny Green of the Orphan Brigade.” This lists all the battles Tom Bill fought, including Shiloh, Baton Rouge, Murfreesboro, Stone’s River, Vicksburg, Chickamaugua, Missionary Ridge, Dalton, Atlanta, and the final battles in the Carolinas.
Granddad writes inside the book cover that Pappy was “gravely wounded in [the 1862] battle of New Orleans; shot thru and thru.” He recovered to fight through the war’s end and “lived to a ripe old age.”
The author includes a campaign trail map that serves as a book summary. Colorful notes are jotted in script along the way such as “Johnny catches rabbit” (Shiloh), “Poor Lewis executed here” (Shiloh), “rattlesnake in bed” (Corinth 1862), ”Grant catches a rabbit” (Vicksburg) and “Charlie Edwards’ hog jumps cliff” (Vicksburg).
The map points out more: Baton Rouge where Tim Bill was wounded; troop marches to Tupelo and Jackson; “[ate] straggling oyster fare” (Mobile); movements to Knoxville, Cumberland Gap, Murfreesboro; “[eating] weevily wheat” (Manchester); “smallpox here” (Chattanooga); and a return to Mississippi, where he “nearly drowns” (Jackson).
Johnny’s map continues: “Cousin Corny pays visit” (Camp Hurricane, Mississippi); return trips to Mobile and then Chattanooga for battle of Chickamaugua (September 1863); “Dalton Winter 1863–64”; “lightning bug trouble” and “General Polk killed” (Kennesaw Mountain, Georgia).
The map has more annotations at the end of its winding trail through the South: “Johnny rescues wounded” (Atlanta); “Johnny captured” (Jonesboro, August 28-31, 1864); escapes and “tries to stop Sherman” (Atlanta to Savannah); defends against marching Union troops in South Carolina; “Big fire” (in Columbia); and finally “The blackest day of our lives” (Camden, April 22, 1865, the surrender of army and end of Confederacy.)
The long campaign is the subject of hundreds of books and each battle the subject of dozens more. It’s amazing that Tom Bill and Johnny survived four years of battles that stand today as textbook examples of war’s brutality.
During his youth in Bowling Green, Granddad frequently saw his grandfather at family affairs. Uncle Tom Bill wore his Orphan Brigade outfit on many occasions. Granddad ends his writing fittingly, “Pappy [was] buried in his Confederate uniform.”