The late Colin Powell influenced me in many ways. My wife and I met the general 25 years ago when he was in West Virginia to promote America’s Promise, a nonprofit organization created in 1995 with the credo every young person needs caring adults, safe places, opportunities to serve, an effective education and a healthy start.
Former Michigan Gov. George Romney organized a presidential summit in 1995 to focus on the needs of children. The summit included presidents Clinton, Bush, Carter, Ford and Reagan through his wife, Nancy. From the summit grew America’s Promise. General Powell, who had served under three presidents and would later serve as secretary of state under another, was elected chair.
That day in Charleston, I sat next to General Powell in a round-circle discussion group of 15 people. His presence commanded the room, but he relaxed those around him with his conduct. He inspired those in our group with his message of helping the nation’s children. My wife was already serving children as executive director of the United Way of the River Cities. General Powell motivated me to start a Communities in Schools program in Cabell County.
CIS is a national organization that adopts Colin Powell’s five-point credo. It had chapters across the nation but none in West Virginia. With the support of Director Ellenda Ward and good volunteers in Cabell County, we began serving students with a freer hand than the local school board, which is restricted to helping kids during school. CIS placed partners inside classrooms who could give extra aid to students. We also assisted students and their families outside the classroom with social service needs.
For example, there was a local second grader who had to leave school because of lice in his hair. He was living with grandparents and caught lice at their house. CIS arranged for social services to address the situation so the child could come back lice-free. The Cabell County Family Resource Network now continues this CIS work.
To better figure out students’ needs, I volunteered to teach in Harlem in 1999. A New York City friend knew the local education politicians and cut through massive red tape for me. I was a teacher’s assistant for a day at Jackie Robinson Junior High and saw the front lines. The Harlem students badly needed education, and the most talented teachers in the City were placed there with an extra $20,000 in combat pay to address hardcore cases.
It was inspirational watching top-notch teachers handle challenging students, and I was assigned one such eighth-grader to help. He wasn’t at all talkative, but I engaged him over the course of an hour and eventually got him to participate in class discussion. The teacher told me afterward it was the first time the boy had said anything in class all year. I didn’t know it at the time, but General Powell steered me to this lonely boy.
I have a photo to remind me of my meeting with the general, a great man who continues to influence my life. General Powell was a problem solver. In analyzing situations I now find myself asking, “What would Colin Powell do?”