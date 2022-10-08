Compound interest is a miracle of sorts. Some call it the eighth wonder of the world. Compounding is when interest earned on a principal balance is reinvested to generate additional income. Interest upon interest grows exponentially. Behold the miracle.
Albert Einstein was asked what was the greatest mathematical discovery in human history. People expected him to say his own theory of relativity or perhaps Newtonian gravity. Einstein surprisingly replied that compound interest was the greatest mathematical discovery ever. It’s the most powerful force in the universe. Einstein famously said, “He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.”
The movie Mary Poppins devoted a whole musical number to compound interest with dancing bankers led by the old bank president played by Dick Van Dyke. In order to encourage the red-haired boy to invest, the bankers sang these praises to compounding:
“If you invest your tuppence / Wisely in the bank / Safe and sound; / Soon that tuppence / Safely invested in the bank / Will compound.”
Warren Buffett understood compounding and related dividend reinvestment where dividends paid on stock are used to buy more stock. When the market returns its historical 7% per year, it compounds and doubles every decade.
As a 10-year-old newspaper boy, Buffett looked at the future value of $100 saved. The doubling effect meant in 10 years his money became $200. In 20 years it became $400 and doubled again every decade. In 70 years Buffett‘s $100 became $12,800 which is how he saw it. Every dime in his hand was worth $128 in the future.
An interesting side note: Islamic religion forbids compound interest, but there are many religiously approved investment options which get the same result. The investments have social goals that do not violate Koran teachings against alcohol, gambling, tobacco, pornography, lending and compounding of interest. This lets Islamic believers invest while remaining true to their faith.
People of all faiths or none need to be rewarded for saving. It takes a certain amount of discipline and character to wait, to forgo the quick and easy, to a delay gratification. The secret to get really wealthy, as Buffett’s partner Charlie Munger says, is “Sit on your a-s investing.” You make money doing nothing, just sitting down.
Munger says with this type of investing, you pay less to brokers, listen to less nonsense, and let the tax system give you an extra 1% to 3% percent per year for not trading. Constant buying and selling means constant taxation. If one has the patience to hold an investment for 20 or 30 years, the investor pays only one tax at the end.
Buffett and Munger agree It’s better to buy into a good company and hold many years than to engage in a lot of buying and selling to anticipate market moves. Trying to predict the stock market is a fool’s errand, impossible even for professionals.
If you’re not confident, use a professional. But if you’re comfortable, put savings into a fund that buys into the overall market or a high-interest savings account. Let the miracle of compound interest help you.
