The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Compound interest is a miracle of sorts. Some call it the eighth wonder of the world. Compounding is when interest earned on a principal balance is reinvested to generate additional income. Interest upon interest grows exponentially. Behold the miracle.

Albert Einstein was asked what was the greatest mathematical discovery in human history. People expected him to say his own theory of relativity or perhaps Newtonian gravity. Einstein surprisingly replied that compound interest was the greatest mathematical discovery ever. It’s the most powerful force in the universe. Einstein famously said, “He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.”

Grant McGuire is a Huntington resident. His email address is grant11955@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you