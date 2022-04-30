My boyhood stories continue but this time with tales of grasses, weeds and plants.
Grass guns: In the spring we’d play with wildgrass, twisting the stem around the neck to make a gun. A tug on the stem and the seed top shoots 10 or 15 feet.
Dandelions and clover: We made guns with dandelions but the tops didn’t fly far. These weeds are better for food or drink. My neighbor’s Italian grandmother picked them in our yard for dandelion wine. Now I see them in salads or used for tea.
When I was 5 I’d hold the yellow flower under a friend’s chin and say, “Lemme see if you have any butter in you.” If the chin glowed yellow, the answer was yes.
Clover flowers were all over our yard. We’d tie the stems together to see how long we could make a chain and sometimes use it to skip rope. Once or twice a summer I’d be lucky and find a four-leaf clover in the mix.
Grass noisemakers: In summer we’d take a broad blade of grass, put it between our thumbs and blow. You can play them like a kazoo, but the music is awful. They make a rude “razz” sound like a party horn.
Grass cigarettes: In the fall the wildgrass turned brown and hollow. We’d put the stalks in our mouth, light them up and “smoke them” like we were grownups. As kids we carried lighters and matches in our pockets for all our fiery needs. Kids these days, not so much.
Grapevines: We had favorite grapevines for swinging like Tarzan off hillsides. A good vine lasted for months but was risky when it failed. I once camped in a ravine with friends, found a vine and took it up the hill. In mid-swing the vine broke and I wheeled through our campfire to everyone’s amusement. Luckily I rolled fast enough I didn’t catch fire.
Hay bale tunnels: My grandfather’s farm had a hayloft up in the barn. Bales of straw were stacked 8 or 10 high. We’d climb into the loft and rearrange the bales to make tunnels. At the end of one tunnel we made a large a clubhouse lighted by glimmers through the bales.
I didn’t tell my parents, but I’d make tiny fires in the clubhouse and quickly put them out for the thrill of cheating injury. So stupid of me, but that’s being a boy. I grew up a junior arsonist. Kids lit up all sorts of things to see how they burned.
Milkweed: In spring I’d squeeze a milkweed pod until “milk” ran out the end. Even better was a dead pod in the fall. I’d break open the husk and shake it to release floating spores. Walking home from school in the fall, it wasn’t uncommon to see the air filled with the white round puffs.
“Frog bellies”: I’d tear off the bottom of a fleshy flat sedum leaf (pronounced “see-dum” (aka stonecrop, roseroot), then mash it between thumb and forefinger to separate the top and bottom skin of the leaf, blow into the bottom and inflate. Voilà — a frog’s belly.
