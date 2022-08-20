Swearing, crying, yelling, laughing — all have health benefits.
Cursing is a social no-no but has positive effects for body and mind. A multiple sclerosis sufferer wrote in the Washington Post of easing her pain and frustration by swearing. She first realized this when a friend jokingly surprised her with the words F-U. The author laughed and replied with the same.
The author had never sworn before; it was refreshing and liberating for her soul. She started a swear club for people with terminal illnesses. Club members get to exchange swear greetings. This comic atmosphere helps ease the fear and psychological pain of facing death.
Profanity has a proven value for stress and pain relief. Cursing produces a stress response that jump starts ancient reflexes. We were genetically hardwired 10,000 years ago for fight or flight.
So whether you are fighting a modern-day wooly mammoth or running away from a saber-toothed tiger, the caveman body chemistry kicks in. Adrenaline surges. Heart rate and breathing increase, preparing muscles to fight or flee.
I should know. When I was four Mom turned out my bedroom lights and I saw a tiger in my closet. I tried to flee but I was trapped. My little heart pounded. Mom came back and said it was just my imagination. But she didn’t see what I saw.
Swearing triggers emotions that cause a stress response. This blocks pain. All makes evolutionary sense. If you’re not slowed by pain, you fight better; you also run away faster.
Experiments reveal that people who put their hand in ice water can withstand pain better while cursing. Ordinarily men tolerate this cold dip for an average of 146 seconds and women for 83 seconds. With the aid of profanity, their hands stay in the ice water an extra 40 seconds— a major increase in pain tolerance.
Using a taboo word is a bit like crying. It’s self-soothing. Scientists say swearing sheds emotional tears and releases oxytocin and endorphins, the body chemicals that make you feel good.
Even if you don’t use profanity, screaming gives similar results. Witness athletes in games and warriors in battle. They scream to raise adrenaline levels to perform better. Many tennis players yell during strokes to increase power. Football players whoop it up to get mind and body ready for the game.
Swearing also increases your level of humor and distraction. This helps with pain tolerance. It’s medicine.
Humor heals as well. A doctor told 1960s talk show host Art Linkletter he had a life-threatening illness. Art decided to self-treat with laughter. So he did anything that made him laugh, like viewing movies of the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges.
Linkletter spoke often about the wisdom of the old saying “Laughter is the best medicine.” Experts have since added support. There are shelves of books and studies about laughter’s boost to our immune system, happiness and well-being.
Art Linkletter hoped his body would fight illness if he laughed often and heartily. In his case it did. He laughed himself back to health.
So give yourself permission to curse, yell, cry and laugh. If properly used, all are medicine.
