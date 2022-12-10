Now ladies and gentlemen, as a follow-up to my dad sayings, I give you dad jokes:
I was addicted to the hokey pokey, but I turned myself around.
What invention allows us to see through walls? Windows.
Since I can’t give you my presence, I can give you my presents.
I read that you must turn on headlights when it’s raining in Sweden. How am I supposed to know when it’s raining in Sweden?
My son asked, “Can I have a bookmark?” I cried— 11 years old and he still doesn’t know my name is Brian.
A turtle is crossing the road when he’s mugged by two snails. When the police ask him what happened, the turtle said, “I don’t know. It all happened so fast.”
We all know about Murphy’s Law: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong. But have you heard of Cole’s Law? It’s thinly sliced cabbage.
I had a happy childhood. My dad used to put me in tires and roll me down hills. Those were Goodyears.
The past, present and future all walked into a bar. It was a tense situation.
“Knock, knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“Nobel.”
“Nobel who?”
“No bell. So I just knocked.”
Son: Dad, I’m hungry. Dad: Hi hungry, I’m Dad.
Dad: Did you hear about the kidnapping at school? Son: No. What happened? Dad: The teacher woke him up.
What’s the least-spoken language in the world? Sign language.
What do you call a hippie’s wife? Mississippi.
What do you call an illegally parked frog? Toad.
Did you hear about the man who fell into an upholstery machine? He’s fully recovered.
What do evil chicken lay? Deviled eggs.
Did you hear about the cat who ate a ball of yarn? She had mittens.
How do you tell the difference between an alligator and a crocodile? You’ll see one later and the other in a while.
Why did Beethoven get rid of his chickens? All they said was, “Bach, Bach, Bach”
What did one DNA say to the other DNA? “Do these genes make me look fat?”
I spent a lot of effort childproofing my house, but the darned kids still get in.
Why do melons have weddings? Because they cantaloupe.
What is a mobster buried in cement? A hardened criminal.
What does “IDK” stand for? Everyone I ask says, “I don’t know.”
Did you hear about the guy who stole hand sanitizer? They couldn’t prosecute; his hands were clean.
Why was the rookie police officer assigned to hunt the cannibal? The more seasoned officers had already been eaten.
What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.
Know why I’m teaching the deer in my yard to race? I’m trying to make a quick buck.
What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot.
My dentist sold me dentures for a dollar. A good deal, but now I have buck teeth.
My IQ test results came back. They were negative.
When does a joke become a “dad joke”? When it becomes apparent.