Ladies and gentlemen, for your reading pleasure, I present classic “dadisms” I find myself and other dads saying:
You make a better door than you do a window. (When someone stands in front of the TV.)
It’s always in the last place you look. (Whenever looking hard for something.)
Want to play 52 card pick up? (Standard joke to kids.)
These things are selling like hotcakes. (When noticing something selling well or not selling at all.)
What can I do you for? (When someone asks for something.)
We’ll find a parking space right next to the store. (Passing up close spot.)
See you later, alligator. (Standard goodbye.)
Are you holding up that wall? (Seeing anybody resting against a wall.)
They don’t make them like they used to. (Whenever anything breaks for any reason.)
Oh no, they’re coming for you. (Hearing a police siren.)
Are you working hard or hardly working? (Seeing anybody.)
Geez Louise/ Holy Hannah. (Expressing surprise.)
Oh, for cripes’ sake/ Oh, for pete’s sake. (Expressing displeasure.)
Jesus H. Christ/ Cheese and crackers. (G-rated dad cursing.)
Hot enough for you?
Can you do mine next? (To neighbor washing car.)
I guess they’ll let anyone in here. (Upon seeing friend in store.)
Back already? How was it? (When someone comes back inside after forgetting something.)
I guess we’ll have to amputate. (To kid with minor cut.)
What’s with this weather?
Waiter: “Ranch, bleu cheese or thousand island?” Dad: Yes, please.
No, I got all of ’em cut. (When asked if he got a haircut.)
Someone says, “See you later.” Dad replies, “Don’t threaten me.”
Shouts “Hay!” (When driving past bales of hay in fields.)
Nope, just got my ears lowered. (When someone points out his haircut.)
No, your other right. (When kid mistakes left for right.)
Were you raised in a barn? (When kid leaves door wide open.)
We needed this rain. (Every time it rains.)
I was just resting my eyes. (When caught napping.)
Good thing we got here when we did. (When line behind dad grows long.)
Look, horses! (Every time driving past horses.)
Don’t let the bedbugs bite. (Both comforting and terrifying his kids.)
in my day we had an orange for Christmas and we were grateful for it.
Have you ever heard of making a phone call? (Seeing kids text.)
Won’t get very far without these. (When almost forgetting the car keys.)
Let’s rock ’n roll. (When it’s time to go.)
Glad we’re not going that way. (When seeing heavy traffic in opposite lane.)
People don’t know how to drive in this town! (In any town he’s in.)
They won’t be home in time for dinner! (When seeing a license plate from another state.)
Gas is $____. It’s $____ at home. (When driving by any gas station a few miles or more from home.)
Don’t spend it all in one place. (When handing kid small amount of money.)
Give them (kids) the check. (When the server comes with bill.)
Guess it’s free then. (When item doesn’t scan at cash register.)
I’m not paying to heat the whole neighborhood. (When a kid leaves door open.)
Why pay money for jeans that already have holes?
Kids these day. (Seeing any teen looking/acting different than 50 years ago; also intro to a dad story.)